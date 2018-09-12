Asus makes some of the best Chromebooks around, from the tiny C101PA to the more premium C302CA. Last month, the company announced a new 11.6-inch model with entry-level specifications - the C22NA. It's now on sale in the United States, for the low price of $229.99.

If you haven't read our previous coverage, the C22NA is a traditional laptop (not a 2-in-1) with an Intel Celeron N3350 processor and 4GB RAM. The display also isn't anything special - just an 11.6-inch 1366x768 LCD panel. On the plus side, you do get two USB Type-C ports (along with one Type-A connector, a headphone/microphone jack, and a microSD card reader).

Despite the low-end CPU and display, this doesn't seem like a bad product for $230, especially considering it's only 0.7 inches (1.8cm) thick. You can buy it from the source links below.