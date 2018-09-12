We're halfway through another week, so that means it's time to check out some more app sales. Today's list isn't too bad, and it even has some notable items (which you will find in bold). It also might be worth heading back to Monday's post to check out if anything there is still on sale.

Free

Apps

  1. BitProject $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Sleep Bug Pro: White Noise Soundscapes & Music Box $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Sound Recorder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Browse Simply Gold - Fast Incognito Web Browser $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. QR Barcode Scanner Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. DartPro - Darts Scorer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Ancient Genocide $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. klocki $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. V for Vampire $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  4. Age of Civilizations Africa $1.95 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Fuzzy Seasons: Animal Forest (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. RealFishing3D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. TA: Little Red Riding Hood $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. DeepAbyss $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Dots puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Fluffy Alien $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. i Live - Gold Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Fliplomacy $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. ORBB $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. The Lonely Hacker $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Todlio $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Color Metal 1 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Native American 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Color Metal 2 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Pixel Oreo 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Recticons - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Smart Swipe (Sub) Launcher - Quick Arc Launcher $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Three Wise Monkeys 3D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Flo UI Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Oreo Square - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. How to Draw Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Bubble Level PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Calls Blacklist PRO - Call Blocker $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Brea keven Point multiple products Business $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Periodic table Tamode Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Volume Booster Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Ultra Sound Booster Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Bubble Level Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. CURSO DE TEORIA MUSICAL - PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Drums Sheet Reading PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. English Spanish Dictionary $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. English Spanish Dictionary Unabridged $24.99 -> $11.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Language Coach $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Learn to play Drums PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Learn to play Piano PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. magic trick any card to phone " ac2phone " $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Music Scales PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. pro paint prediction-magic trick-be a mentalist $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. READ MUSIC PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Travel Interpreter Phrasebook $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. WEATHER NOW - forecast radar & widgets ad free $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. SnakEscape $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Subtraction Skill Builders $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Baby Games 7-in-1 Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Dealer's Life - Your Pawn Shop $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. President Simulator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. 911 Operator $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Braveland Wizard $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Sally's Law $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Subtraction Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. King Blue - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Circulus UI - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days