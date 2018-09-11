You can't get Fortnite on the Play Store, but you can get PUBG Mobile. The game that started the battle royale craze is getting an update on Android to v0.8.0, and it's a big one. There's a new map, new vehicles, clan perks, and much more. We've also got the APK if you don't want to wait for the Play Store rollout.
Here's the full changelog for the new version.
New Map: Sanhok
Sanhok can be downloaded independently, so enter the game and get it right away to join your friends in the rainforest!
It also comes with new weapons and vehicles:
- Flare Gun: a rare item that calls a super air drop if used within the Playzone, and a Bulletproof UAZ if used outside the Playzone.
- QBZ: an automatic rifle that fires 5.56mm rounds. Has both single shot and full-auto.
- Duckbill: an attachment for shotguns. Reduces vertical spread and increases horizontal spread.
- Muscle Car: 4 seats, and has both a hard-top and a convertible version.
- Bulletproof UAZ: 4 seats. Obtained from using the Flare Gun outside the Playzone.
Customizable Pick-up Settings
- Pick-up quantities can now be specified in settings.
Achievements
- Added more achievements. Now can be found under Missions.
Clans
- Clan Perks: after getting specific items (through purchase or luck), the system will award a certain amount of UC for players to share it with other Clan members.
- New Clan titles can be equipped after purchase.
- Clan Rankings: now lists the most active Clans this week and this season.
Anti-Cheating Measures
- Improved recognition of cheating plug-ins.
- Added Report buttons to Spectator Mode, Basic Information and Results.
Dismantling Time-Limited Items
- Time-Limited items can now be dismantled to BP directly.
Progress Missions
- Added a Collect All button to collect rewards of all completed missions.
Royale Pass
- Added new mission types to make progression more fun.
Lucky Air Drops
- Chance to get a mystery drop after a match. Contents are customized!
Season Data
- Season page now shows all seasons played and relevant data such as season titles, the highest tier reached and more.
The update was not supposed to roll out officially until tomorrow, but it seems the Play Store release is already underway. You probably won't see it live, yet, but we know what's included. The new map will probably be the biggest attraction—it's a jungle setting with lots of cover. New vehicles include a bulletproof offroad vehicle called the UAZ, and there's a snazzy muscle car if you want to ride around in style sans bullet protection.
The game update will be live on the Play Store soon, but the new version is already up on APK Mirror if you don't want to wait.
