If you're going to invest amounts that can exceed $1000 in your phone, the least you can do is protect it. One of the most cost effective insurance policies is a good case. Thanks to our friends at Speck, that policy will be more than cheap for 5 of you: it will be free.

The right case is a mixture of form and function. You are looking for a certain amount of protection and other features but you also have to like the way it looks. This is why Speck offers several options for each supported device and is the reason each winner of this giveaway will get 3 different cases for their Samsung Galaxy Note9.

Here's what's up for grabs:

Speck Presidio Stay Clear

If you love the way the Note9 looks already, then why not pick a case that shows it off? The Presidio Stay Clear lets you protect your phone from the elements, including oils, lotions, and UV rays that can discolor your phone over time. Even better, the case itself stays clear; that is, it also does not become discolored from sun exposure and common foreign substances. If you've ever used a clear case, you know that the cheap (and some of the expensive) options have a habit of turning yellow. That is not something you will need to worry about with the Presidio Stay Clear.

The case also is designed with IMPACTIUM™ CLEAR, which protects your phone from drops and other impacts while staying light and clear. It is tested to stay intact and protect your phone from damage when dropped by up to 8 feet. Unless you are really, really tall, this should cover just about any drop that occurs.

You can learn more or buy now ($44.95) at Speck's Presidio Stay Clear product page.

Speck Presidio Grip

If you would rather give your phone a new, bold look, the Presidio Grip might be more your style. Not only does the Presidio Grip give you a number of colors to choose from, it features my favorite kind of protection: prevention. The no-slip grip integrated into the case means you are probably not going to drop your Note9. Likewise, taking a sharp turn in your car or bumping into a table is much less likely to cause the phone to go sliding into oblivion.

Of course, if that does happen, the Presidio Grip is made with IMPACTIUM™ Shock Barrier to prevent damage to phone or case in most common drop scenarios. It is tested for up to 10 foot drops, so as long as you aren't playing catch with your phone, you should feel very safe. The raised front bezel offers extra screen scenario in case your Note9 falls directly onto its screen.

You can learn more or buy now ($44.95) at Speck's Presidio Grip product page.

Speck Presidio Pro

The Speck Presidio Pro offers a clean look and some great features. If you're a germaphobe, you will be happy to hear that this case includes an anti-microbial coating that prevents your phone from picking up whatever nasty stuff that might be in your pocket, on your table, or any other place you go.

The case has a soft touch, offering grip and a nice, understated appearance. It is still made with IMPACTIUM™ Shock Barrier technology to give you that 10-foot drop protection in spite of a different look. The pro also features a raised bezel, for those unlucky situations when your Note9 falls flat on its face.

You can learn more or buy now ($44.95) at Speck's Presidio Pro product page.

The giveaway

5 people will win a 3-pack including one each of the above models for the Galaxy Note9. For the Grip and Pro, you will have the opportunity to choose your preferred color. Speck ships worldwide. The giveaway ends at 11:59pm Pacific Time on Tuesday, September 11th. Be sure to stop by each day to get a free daily bonus entry!

Speck Galaxy Note9 case giveaway

