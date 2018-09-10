Area 120 is an experimental startup incubator at Google, responsible for projects such as Reply, and its latest output is a new type of travel guide called Touring Bird. It's a website designed with mobile in mind (looking very much like an app) that recommends carefully selected attractions, tours, and activities in 20 cities around the world.

The tips come from locals and travel bloggers, all split up into easy to use categories such as Top sights, Tours & activities, Local tips, and Free tours. You can also explore each city by interests. Taking Berlin as an example, you get Iconic Berlin, Off the beaten path, History buffs, and State of the arts, among other sections, giving you dozens of options that go with what you're into.

I know, I know, my status bar is a mess.

Going further than just surfacing recommendations, Touring Bird also has a "build-your-own package" feature for top attractions, so you can discover and book different tours and activities across multiple providers that complement each other and match your needs. There are handy little tip boxes that might tell you which times are busiest or how to get in fastest, and there's also bookmarking functionality so you can come back to things later on.

The following 20 cities are currently featured, with more on the way in the coming months:

Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Miami, New Delhi, New York, Orlando, Paris, Prague, Rome, San Diego, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, D.C.

If you're heading to any of those places in the near future, why not give Touring Bird a try.