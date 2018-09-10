RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung Electronics America, Inc., today announced its new SmartThings Tracker, a small, lightweight GPS tracking device connected through an LTE-M1 network that can easily be attached to backpacks, a set of keys, pet collars and more. Now, people can quickly and more accurately keep track of their most valued items.

With SmartThings Tracker, it’s easier to locate a gym bag or backpack lost at school, a laptop case left in the airport lounge, or a pet that might have wandered too far from home. Items can be easily tracked in real time through Samsung’s Android and iOS compatible SmartThings app2. Family members can also use SmartThings Tracker to stay connected by sending a location notification to the SmartThings app that alerts the rest of the family of their whereabouts. And, since it is SmartThings-enabled, SmartThings Tracker can be used as an arrival sensor, triggering automations like a connected porch light turning on when the device is within range.

“When it comes to connected living, we want to give people more meaningful experiences that apply to their everyday life,” said SK Kim, Senior Director, IoT Product Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “By combining the coverage of nationwide carrier networks with the expansiveness of the SmartThings ecosystem, we’re helping families keep track of what matters most to them while also continuing to make it easy to control and manage their smart home, all in one device.”

SmartThings Tracker Features

Track in more places with LTE-M – LTE-M network technology provides a greater range of signal coverage than Bluetooth, allowing for better tracking accuracy when a SmartThings Tracker is indoors or below street level. Now, people can track and send location updates from more places. 3

– LTE-M network technology provides a greater range of signal coverage than Bluetooth, allowing for better tracking accuracy when a SmartThings Tracker is indoors or below street level. Now, people can track and send location updates from more places. Real-time location updates – Family members can share location updates by simply pushing the SmartThings Tracker’s power button twice which sends a notification to the SmartThings app. The alert can only be seen by users with shared access. They can also check on an item’s whereabouts by using the Live Tracking feature in the SmartThings app to get minute-by-minute location tracking for up to 10 minutes.

– Family members can share location updates by simply pushing the SmartThings Tracker’s power button twice which sends a notification to the SmartThings app. The alert can only be seen by users with shared access. They can also check on an item’s whereabouts by using the Live Tracking feature in the SmartThings app to get minute-by-minute location tracking for up to 10 minutes. Use the SmartThings app for more than tracking – When a geo-fenced zone is set up in the app, SmartThings users will get an alert when a tracker enters or exits a zone, such as a pet leaving the backyard. The SmartThings Tracker can also act as a proximity sensor to trigger smart home automations, like lights turning on when someone gets close to home or the thermostat turning down when the car pulls out of the driveway. It is compatible with hundreds of Works With SmartThings devices, including smart lights, thermostats, security cameras and more.

– When a geo-fenced zone is set up in the app, SmartThings users will get an alert when a tracker enters or exits a zone, such as a pet leaving the backyard. The SmartThings Tracker can also act as a proximity sensor to trigger smart home automations, like lights turning on when someone gets close to home or the thermostat turning down when the car pulls out of the driveway. It is compatible with hundreds of Works With SmartThings devices, including smart lights, thermostats, security cameras and more. Designed for rain or shine – Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, the SmartThings Tracker is designed for durability, with an IP68 water-resistance rating. The battery can also last up to a week on a single charge4, depending on usage.

SmartThings Tracker LTE-M Carriers & Availability

SmartThings Tracker will be available through AT&T on September 14 and will be available through Verizon later this year.

“We lead busy lives. The SmartThings Tracker will help you save time searching for items that aren’t always where you think you left them,” said Chris Penrose, President of IoT at AT&T. “Using our nationwide LTE-M network gives you the ability to track and locate your devices just about anywhere. And as a global leader in Internet of Things solutions, we’re proud to be the first carrier to offer the SmartThings Tracker in the U.S.”

SmartThings Tracker retails for $99 with AT&T service included for the first 12 months at no additional charge. After the first 12 months pricing for AT&T service is $5 a month or $50 per year5. It is available starting September 14 on Samsung.com, select AT&T stores and other major retailers nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.samsung.com/us/smartthings-tracker.