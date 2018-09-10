Sonos is a well-established player in the multi-room audio space with a reputation for exceptional sound, but its products haven't always played nice with other services. The walled garden approach doesn't appear to have had much of a negative impact, but even so, the company is starting to get with the times and partner with other platforms to improve the experience for users. This latest integration will be the icing on the cake for many.

It has been possible to get Sonos working with the Google Assistant through various workarounds, but support for IFTTT will make that a whole lot easier. As pointed out in a Sonos community announcement, millions of possibilities have now been opened up, allowing you to incorporate Sonos into many of your smart routines in ways that were previously impossible or much more difficult to achieve. Take a look at the predefined applets here (examples below), or suggest some new ones in the forum.

At the same time, we've also spotted a couple of other new additions for IFTTT. First of all, there's Anyware Services for your Anyware Smart Adaptor. For those who don't know it, it's a lightbulb adaptor that gives you temperature, humidity, and sound level readings, along with light-dimming capabilities.

The other new service is from Mui, an interesting Japanese company that makes beautiful wooden IoT signage designed for hospitality spaces. Its applets enable connections with platforms such as Alexa, LINE, Slack, and more.