Google often adds support for more financial institutions on its mobile payments platform. In the US, the additions are very frequent and don't show any sign of slowing down. 111 banks joined last time, and now, a mere eight days later, we have 30 more. We shall reach 100% USA penetration one day, but until then, you'll have to check the list.
As always, most of the institutions on this list are regional credit unions, but if your bank is on there, then it's the only bank that matters, isn't it? So without further ado, here are the new additions:
- BlueOX Credit Union
- City Credit Union
- Community First Credit Union (CA)
- Community Trust Bank
- Cortland Savings and Banking
- Desert Rivers Credit Union
- EFCU Financial
- Edge FCU
- Fall River Municipal Credit Union
- Family Savings Credit Union
- First Community Bank (SC)
- First National Bank in Howell
- First National Bank of Sandoval
- Forward Bank
- Generations Credit Union
- Glass City Federal Credit Union
- Granite Credit Union
- IncredibleBank
- Kentucky Bank
- Los Alamos National Bank
- MembersOwn Credit Union
- Monson Savings Bank
- North Shore Trust and Savings
- OU Federal Credit Union
- Prospera Credit Union
- Rockford Municipal FCU
- The Village Bank
- United Bank and Trust
- Wellington State Bank
- Wyoming Bank & Trust
Seven more US banks added
Either the banks in the US are reproducing, or Google has added even more to its list in the last two weeks. (Unbelievable either way, I know.)
- Evolve Bank and Trust
- First National Bank of Peterstown
- Merchants and Farmers Bank and Trust
- Old Hickory Credit Union
- United Community Bank (IA)
- United Community Bank (MN)
- Utah Heritage Credit Union
Hopefully, account holders at Old Hickory Credit Union have contactless payment terminals at their local Dunkin Donuts equivalent. And if you go out, could you pick me up a hot black? It's a bit cold today.
