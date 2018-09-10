With all the technology at our disposal in this day and age, you shouldn't have to get up to find out who's at the door. A video doorbell like the Ring can help you monitor your home and let you chat with visitors even if you're not at home. These devices can be a little spendy, but the Ring Doorbell 2 is on sale right now for just $159.98.

Like most other security cameras, the Ring Doorbell 2 has 1080p video and infrared night vision. The motion detection zones are also fully configurable via the app. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 operates either hardwired or battery-powered, and the battery pack is removable so you don't have to take the whole doorbell off the wall to recharge it.

The Ring Doorbell works with Alexa services, which is no surprise considering Amazon owns Ring these days. It also works with Assistant, but it's not as deeply integrated as Alexa. We've seen the Ring 2 dip as low as $155 lately, but that was a refurbished device. This one is new and just a few bucks more. This is a solid purchase if you're not already heavily invested in another camera ecosystem.