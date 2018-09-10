Article Contents
Another week is here. We have more app sales to get through today, including the fantastic Sleep as Android unlock key. As I've said before, if you're at all interested in sleep tracking, this is the app to get. Otherwise, it's a fairly standard selection today, so take a look through to see if anything catches your eye.
Free
Apps
- Notes Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- VGBAplus - Pro GAMEBOY Emulator (No Ads) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Lose Weight in 20 Days PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- App lock & gallery vault $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Email Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Extremely Deep Meditation (Pro) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Note Recognition - Convert Music into Sheet Music $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Hook $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- PUSH $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Cannon Master VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- CashKnight ( Soul Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Maze Games - Teeter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- V for Vampire $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Artists Kids Coloring Book $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Game School $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dead Bunker II HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- SliderMania Wonders Pro (Puzzles) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sonny The Mad Man $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- TouchBlocks PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Art Alive: Night 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- PARIS Wallpapers 4K Pro ( PARIS Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Falco HD Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flat X Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- MIUY 10 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- UX Experience S9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 3D/4D HyperCube Color Style $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Plix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space-X Watch Face Interactive $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slou - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Call Recorder Unlock $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sleep as Android Unlock $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Call Notes Pro - Notes in Hand $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- CastBack Plus (Podcast Player) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gastric Band Hypnosis,NLP&EFT $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- RemindCall - Call Reminder, Call Notes $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sun-based Fasting Tracker - Circa Fasting $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Barando VPN - Super Fast Proxy, Secure Hotspot VPN $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Radio Alarm Clock++ (clock radio and radio player) $2.49 -> $1.25; Sale ends in 6 days
- Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroscape Guide $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planet Genesis 2 - solar system sandbox $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- QR-Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Patchwork The Game $3.49 -> $2.29; Sale ends in 9 hours
- 1849 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Warrior Chess $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Games PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Z.O.N.A Project X Redux $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- E30 M3 Drift Simulator PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Panzer Warfare: Tank Strike $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Amazing Land Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- HSW lite pack $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments