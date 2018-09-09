With this year's IFA expo now squarely behind us, it's finally time for a return to some modicum of normalcy. As we shake off the jet lag and catch up with everything else that's been going on, we're taking a look back at some of the best tech deals to surface over the course of the last week. And whether you're in the market for a new phone, some old home-entertainment hardware, or just a few accessories, we've got you covered.

Razer Phone: $300 off

Between the Galaxy Note9 last month, IFA wrapping up, and new Pixel phones right around the corner, it may feel like new phones are the only thing worth talking about right now. But if you're content with some slightly older hardware, there are still great deal to be found, like this $300 discount on the Razer Phone, bringing its price down to just around $400. That's easily the best price we've ever seen, but act fast — there's no telling how long this one will last.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact:starting at $450

One of the few phones out there marrying flagship-level specs with sub-phablet screen sizes, Sony's Xperia Compact lineup has long offered a workable alternative for users who crave a slightly more petite handset. We've been following some discounts of $15o or more on XZ2 Compact hardware, and while the details have changed a little since we first announced them last week, you can still pick up a new model for under $500.

Nokia 6.1: $40 off

Maybe you don't feel like blowing all your savings on a single phone. No worries — we already thought the Nokia 6.1 was a good deal at $270, and being able to pick the handset up for just $230 is only the icing on the cake. Sure, the camera's far from the best we've seen, but at least you get the reliability of Android One.

Huawei Watch 2 Sport: $56 off

Beyond those good deals on phones we've also got some savings on accessories for you to check out. Daily Steals normally offers the Huawei Watch 2 Sport for $230, but use our custom coupon code at checkout to knock $56 off that sticker price, bringing things down to $173. Better-equipped smartwatches may be just about to land, but this is still a tempting offer for the moment.

Zolo Liberty+ Total-Wireless Earphones: $50 off

There are wireless headphones and then there are wireless headphones — and these Zolos are very much in the latter, lacking-all-semblance-of-wires category. You pay for that privilege, and while we've seen the price of these bounce around for months, the $100 level remained elusive — until now. You'll still pay $150 for the earphones in white, but if black strikes your fancy they can be yours for just $100.

Samsung EVO Select microSD cards: lowest prices yet

Probably the trickiest thing about deal round-ups like this one is making sure all the offers are still active — by the time the weekend rolls around, some of our favorite sales from the week may already be over. But this time they're not just still kicking, they're even getting better. While we saw 256GB cards going for $85 just a few days ago, now you can get the same card for a mere $73. The savings continue with lower-capacity cards, as well.

Nexus Player: You can still buy one?

We're wrapping up this week's deals with an outright weird one. The world of Google media hardware has changed a lot four years, but back in the fall of 2014 we first got to meet the Android TV-powered Nexus Player. Sure, the model's no longer supported, and there's been a spate of suspicious glitches befalling units lately, but if you're curious what you've missed out on, you can snag a Nexus Player of your own for a mere $33.