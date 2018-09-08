Google's latest update for Gboard brings support for 28 new language varieties, including two German dialects, Finland Swedish, and Tahitian. With this round of additions, Google's virtual keyboard now supports a grand total of 446 language variants on Android.
Here's the Gboard changelog:
WHAT'S NEW
- Your minis: Stickers based on you
- Your minis: Stickers based on you
And here's the list of the 28 language varieties recently added to Gboard:
Balkan Romani
Betawi
Bukusu
Chiga
Dargwa
Extremaduran
Garo (Bengali script)
Garo (Latin script)
German (Belgium)
German (Luxembourg)
Gheg Albanian
Gondi
Hiri
Hunsrik
Jambi Malay
Kedah Malay
Kurukh
Lango
Lingala
Masaba
Nyoro
Pfaelzisch
Picard
Sabah Malay
Soga
Swedish (Finland)
Tahitian
Gboard, which recently passed 1 billion installs on the Play Store, also introduces its new "minis" sticker packs in the latest stable version of the app, according to the changelog. However, some users appear to have some issues seeing the new feature in their keyboard.
The update is live in the Play Store. You can, of course, grab Gboard v7.5.12 from APKMirror as well.
