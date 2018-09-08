Google's latest update for Gboard brings support for 28 new language varieties, including two German dialects, Finland Swedish, and Tahitian. With this round of additions, Google's virtual keyboard now supports a grand total of 446 language variants on Android.

Here's the Gboard changelog:

WHAT'S NEW Your minis: Stickers based on you

28 language varieties, including: Assyrian Neo-Aramaic, Gheg Albanian, Betawi, Bukusu, Chiga, Dargwa, Extremaduran, Gondi, Garo, Hiri, Hunsrik, Jambi Malay, Kurukh, Lango, Kedah Malay, Sabah Malay, Masaba, Nyoro, Picard, Pfaelzisch, Balkan Romani, Tahitian, Soga

Gboard, which recently passed 1 billion installs on the Play Store, also introduces its new "minis" sticker packs in the latest stable version of the app, according to the changelog. However, some users appear to have some issues seeing the new feature in their keyboard.

The update is live in the Play Store. You can, of course, grab Gboard v7.5.12 from APKMirror as well.