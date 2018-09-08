At $1,000, the Galaxy Note9 isn't cheap. Luckily, there are always ways to save some cash on Samsung flagships; for instance, the Chinese Snapdragon dual-SIM model was available for $70 off just a day after the Note9 officially went on sale in the US. But if you prefer Samsung's in-house chipsets, the Exynos dual-SIM Note9 (SM-N960F/DS) is currently on eBay for $866.99.

As you'd expect, the Note9 has very good specs. Those include a 6.4" 1440p AMOLED display, an Exynos 9810, 6GB of RAM, dual 12MP rear cameras, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. Other features include a Bluetooth S Pen, fast wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance. You might run into issues with Samsung Pay, though. This variant actually has surprisingly good compatibility with T-Mobile and AT&T LTE bands, though it's still not 100%.

Since this isn't the US model, there are actually an additional two colors available on top of the Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple we get here: Midnight Black and Metallic Copper. Shipping is free. Hit the source link below to pick one up.