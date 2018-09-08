Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have a super cute Kawaii-themed pinball game, the long awaited sequel to Alphabear, and a goofy game with an H3H3 theme. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

Games

Pinball Fantastic

Pinball Fantastic is an adorable Kawaii-themed pinball game. All you have to do is tap on the left or right side of the screen to control the flippers. You'll want to try and fling the pinball into the many monsters positioned on each board. The more monsters you hit, the higher your score. There are a total of four boards that can be unlocked, and eleven original songs make up the soundtrack. More features are planned for the future, though I have to say what is available currently is definitely fun enough.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Smokitten

Okay, at this point I figured I'd seen it all when it came to mobile games, and then Smokitten crossed my path this week. It plays like any other mini-game collection, but the thing is, it was built with input from smoking cessation experts so that it could be used as a tool to quit smoking. I suppose occupying your mind with anything can help to keep your thoughts off your cravings, but I wouldn't go so far as to say this game is an acceptable tool to help someone quit smoking.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Chuck E. Cheese's Racing World

Some of my favorite childhood memories involve venturing into a local Chuck E. Cheese's dark and gloomy atmosphere for cheap pizza I didn't want to eat, all so I could get some time in at the arcade. Sure, the roboticized stage show was entertaining enough, but the real draw was always the games. Back in my youth if you had told me Chuck E. Cheese would publish its very own racing game that could be played portably, I probably wouldn't have believed you, and yet, here we are. Chuck E. Cheese's Racing World is a new tie-in kart racing game from the company, and you get to drive as any one of your favorite Chuck E. Cheese characters.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Miami ball

Miami ball is a simple progression game. When you start, you will notice a ball rolling back and forth between two walls. As the ball moves, you can tap on the screen to ensure that it turns in the direction of whatever platform is connected to the path your ball was rolling on. If you time this tap correctly you will move onto the next platform and begin rolling between two new walls. Your goal is to keep doing this as many times as possible, which can be tough. Good thing no one ever said a high score would come easy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Birdie Crush CBT

Birdie Crush CBT is a new golfing game for Android with a heavy anime theme. It plays a lot like Mario Golf and Hot Shots Golf, which were both originally created by Camelot Software. Of course, I would much rather play those games since this one is contains ads, but I guess ads aren't as bad as numerous in-app purchases with high price tags, which will undoubtedly get added once this game is out of beta testing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs (for now)

Finger Balls!

It must be casual game release week or something as there are a lot of arcade titles to go through today, and ArmNomads' Finger Balls is the next up to bat. Your goal is to get the ball through each hoop every time one appears on the screen. You do this by tapping on the ball when it reaches the halfway point to the bottom of your screen. The more balls you get through those hoops, the higher your score.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Noble Rush

Noble Rush is another casual game from ArmNomads, but instead of trying to get balls through hoops, you are now tasked with tapping on the screen with perfect timing in order to avoid any obstacle blocking your way. It's a simple mechanic for a simple game, and yet there is nothing that explains the gameplay when you begin. Swiping tends to be the go-to in endless runners, so tapping seems a little unintuitive at first.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

The Last Interactive Hero - Text Adventure

The Last Interactive Hero is a simple text-based adventure game, so if you are looking for detailed graphics, this is not the game for you. However, if you love digging into choose your own adventure stories that happen to contain the essence of 90’s movie heroes and amusing references, you're going to love this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Shuriken Smash

Shuriken Smash is an endless runner with a color matching theme. Each side of your shuriken displays a different color, and all you have to do is tap of the left or right of the screen to rotate those colors so that they match up with the blocks in your path. If you don't turn the shuriken fast enough to match each block's color, it's game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Viva la Toast

Viva la Toast is a simple falling object game that tasks you with catching pieces of toast in an anthropomorphic toaster. The gameplay may be simple and familiar, but the real draw is the fantastic art and catchy music. There's a total of five worlds to explore, and the endless gameplay means you can pick this up at any time for a short and entertaining session.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Attack Bull

Attack Bull is a new app from 111%, and even though it is simple in design, the gameplay is actually pretty fun. You get to control a bull, and you can move him by utilizing a slingshot mechanic. Your goal is to clear each stage of bullfighters by ramming the bull into them. You will need quick and nimble fingers to accomplish this, but once you get the hang of it, knocking down bullfighters one after the other can be a lot of fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Doctor Who Infinity

Okay, I don't typically cover match-3 games, but for Doctor Who Infinity I've made an exception. Not because the gameplay is any good, because it isn't, thanks to the horrible RNG and glitchy controls. You see, this game also contains a bunch of comic-book-like stories, and you can even play through the first three chapters for free (though you will have to put up with the dull match-3 puzzles). For these stories, I say this game is worth giving a shot, especially if you are a huge Doctor Who fan.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $5.99 a piece

Wall Kickers

Kumobius is the developer that brought us the fantastic platformers Bean's Quest and the sequel Bean Dream. That's why I was pumped to see a new release from the studio. It's called Wall Kickers, and the gameplay, of course, entails jumping from wall to wall to see how high you can get. Really, it reminds me of the wall climbing sections of Super Meat Boy, and you better believe it's just as challenging.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

Rip ‘Em A New One

Rip ‘Em A New One is the free version of KickAss Commandos. It is an enjoyable pixel-based twin-stick shooter that plays quite a lot like Capcom's classic Commando, but with a lot more explosions. The controls work okay, and the gameplay is challenging while still remaining fun. If you are looking for a free-to-play twin-stick shooter on Android, then Rip ‘Em A New One is a solid choice.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Pillar

The Pillar is a pleasant looking escape the room game that reminds me of The Witness. Despite the familiar theme, the puzzles are definitely different. Mainly they consist of grids that you have to fill in with certain colors, but in order to get the correct colors in each square, you will have to bend your brain a little to figure out exactly how each line needs to be drawn on the screen.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $17.99

Angry BaBa: Hit & Far away

Angry BaBa is billed as a game that's great for stress relief, and I can see why. The gameplay revolves around a caveman that must strike an incoming meteorite as hard as possible, all to see how far it will fly in the opposite direction when you land your crushing blow. Along its flight you can collect gems, which can be used to power up the caveman so that you can strike the meteorite even harder next time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $25.99

Club Soccer Director 2019

It must be soccer management season for video games or something, as Club Soccer Director 2019 is the first out of two soccer management games to release this week. You'd think Sega would have everyone covered with its annual release, but I suppose more competition can't hurt. So yeah, if you'd like to manage your own soccer teams by using tactical gameplans to set them up and then adjust on the fly when need be, Club Soccer Director 2019 is the release you are looking for.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $38.99

Alphabear 2: English word puzzle

Spry Fox's Alphabear was a huge hit when it landed on the Play Store three years ago. I'm sure more than a few players have been wondering if the delightful bear-themed word puzzle game would ever get a sequel. Well, it would appear that the sequel Alphabear 2: English word puzzle recently snuck onto the Play Store, and it is just as great as the original, though an IAP for unlimited play is glaringly absent.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $49.99

New Star Manager

Five Aces Publishing is no stranger to soccer games. After all, its New Star Soccer title has over half a million downloads. The company's latest release is called New Star Manager, and it is obviously a soccer management game. So instead of controlling the players during each match, you will instead manage a beleaguered soccer club. Now it's your job to unlock the team's potential and make it to the top of the rankings.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $64.99

H3H3: Ball Rider

H3H3 is a popular YouTube channel that used to mainly consist of reaction videos, but now that Ethan has moved to LA it would seem those videos have taken a backseat to his interviews with famous people. Still, a lot of memes came out of this channel, so it's no surprise to see a game from the same devs who have been teaming up with PewDiePie for his branded casual games. Unsurprisingly this is an endless runner, but at least you can expect full voice work from both Ethan and his wife Hila. Papa bless.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Kung Fu Clicker

PIKPOK is probably best known for its Into the Dead games, along with its hit auto-racer Breakneck. Apparently, the company also has a hit idle tapping game under its belt with Dungeon, Inc, which is probably why Kung Fu Clicker just landed on the Play Store this week, as it is very similar. It too is an idle tapping game, but instead of concentrating on running a dungeon you are now tasked with fighting a slew of kung-fu rivals in order to defend your dojo.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Armajet

Armajet may be a free-to-play mobile game, but what most people probably don't know is how robust the title actually is. Not only will this real-time multiplayer sidescrolling shooter work across platforms, but it also supports 120Hz screens for fluid gaming action. Cross-OS isn't live just yet, but once Armajet makes its way to Steam as an early access title, things should really pick up.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Bike Unchained 2

Bike Unchained 2 is the new sequel to Red Bull's original mountain bike racing game. This is a multiplayer release, so you will be racing against other players in real-time. The numerous in-app purchases are a little worrying since it is easy to gain an advantage over non-paying players. honestly, you'd think Red Bull would already earn enough money with its energy drink business, but I guess pilfering the wallets of children's parents is much more ideal in game form.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $109.99

TrainStation 2

Pixel Federation's TrainStation 2 just popped up on the Play Store as a limited open beta. It will only be available until the end of September, so make sure to check out this train sim before then. Data will be wiped after the beta ends, so please keep that in mind before you delve too deep into the gameplay. This sequel is much improved over the original. The graphics are now displayed in an overhead birdseye view that is a lot more pleasing, and the gameplay is more streamlined.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $114.99

Vietnam War: Platoons

Vietnam War: Platoons strikes me as a tactless game from developers that tend to concentrate on Game of War clones with different themes. This release, in particular, distastefully uses the Vietnam war as a backdrop, but besides that, it looks the same as the rest of the dev's games. Oddly enough those titles all have high install numbers, so there must be more than a few people out there that dig these sort of releases. I guess I'm just not one of them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $199.99

