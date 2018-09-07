For years, you've been able to connect to the Tor Network on Android using Orbot and browse using Orfox. Now, you can get the privacy and security benefits of Tor in a new package. The first alpha of the Tor Browser is now live in the Play Store, and it will (eventually) simplify the process of connecting to Tor.

Tor (which originally stood for The Onion Router) is a network of encrypted nodes around the world that relay your web traffic to protect your privacy. The Tor Browser is based on Firefox v60 and will block trackers and help to hide your identity while browsing the web. Tor can also help you access sites and services that are blocked in your current location.

The new Tor Browser will become the preferred way to connect to Tor on your phone, but it's not done yet. There are a few outstanding bugs, and it's not feature-complete. For the time being, you still need the Orbot proxy app for Tor access. Later, this functionality will be included in the browser itself. When the final stable version is ready, The Tor Project plans to end support for Orbot. That should happen in early 2019.

You can get the Tor Browser from the Play Store or on APK Mirror.