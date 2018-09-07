Samsung Electronics America, Inc., today announced it is strengthening its mid-tier range with two new mobile devices coming to the United States. The Samsung Galaxy A6 smartphone delivers an immersive screen and powerful camera. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5” tablet brings high-quality entertainment and family-friendly features. Both new devices bring the performance and capabilities consumers want at a more accessible price point.

Consumers are increasingly looking for innovative features and high-quality hardware in mid-tier mobile devices. Samsung is delivering by expanding its lineup with excellent devices offered at an exceptional value. The Galaxy A6 joins the Galaxy J series and Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series, while Galaxy Tab A

10.5” joins the Galaxy Tab S4 tablet. The strengthened mid-tier gives consumers more flexibility to choose the phone or tablet that best fits their needs.

Samsung Galaxy A6

For those who want to get more out of a more affordable smartphone, the Galaxy A6 features an immersive screen, powerful camera and a new level of convenience.

Today’s consumers are enjoying and sharing more photos and videos than ever, and the Super AMOLED Infinity Display on the Galaxy A6 brings your content to life with bright, rich colors. Support for expandable storage up to 400GB 1 offers plenty of room for videos, music and files.

With 16MP front and rear cameras, you can capture stunning photos and selfies, and the F1.7 aperture on the rear camera helps keep your pictures bright and clear in low-light settings like gorgeous sunsets and nights out on the town. Plus, the camera gives you a smarter way to use your phone. Instantly shop for something you see with or translate foreign text to help you navigate new cities or even menus with Bixby.

Today’s phones need to have the essential features and capabilities that simplify life, make every day easier and help you get more done. With an entire ecosystem of unique Samsung devices and services at your fingertips, it’s easy to connect the Galaxy A6 to your Samsung Galaxy Watch, pair Gear IconX fitness

earbuds, or monitor and control your connected devices with the SmartThings app.

When so much that happens in life happens on our phone, security matters. Choose how you want to unlock your device with convenient security options integrated from Samsung’s flagship phones, including convenient hassle-free fingerprint scan and facial recognition. You can also feel confident knowing your information is safe with defense-grade, multi-layered protection from Samsung Knox built into the device.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 will be available in the U.S. on Samsung.com for the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $359.99 starting on September 14, and at more carrier partners 3 in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5”

Whether the family is hanging out in the kitchen, lounging on the couch or staying entertained on a road trip, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5” will be a hit for the whole household. The new tablet puts cinema in your hands with its 16:10 screen ratio and Quad Speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos® immersive sound technology. Galaxy Tab A 10.5” also lets you control your smart home devices through SmartThings, and set limits on your child’s screen time with Samsung Kids. The Samsung Kids service offers curated, high-quality, fun learning games, books, and videos for kids ages 3-12 years old. Try Samsung Kids free for 30 days 4 and enjoy programming from publishers such as LEGO, Toca Boca and Sesame Workshop.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.5” Wi-Fi version will be available in the U.S. for $329.99 (MSRP) at Amazon, Samsung.com, Walmart and Walmart.com starting on September 14, 2018. The Galaxy Tab A 10.5” LTE version will be available at Sprint and Verizon later this year.