While personal blogs aren't really the thing they once were, Google believes they "add to the vitality of the web." To that end, the company has introduced Blog Compass, a new platform for managing blogs. The app is currently only available as a beta in India, but it could come to more regions depending on its popularity and user feedback.

Blog Compass provides analytics, resources for good blogging practices, and post topic ideas based on trending searches and the content of individual blogs. Google says bloggers use a lot of different platforms for the services Blog Compass provides, so offering the various functionalities in a single app should make the task of managing a blog that much simpler. It works with blogs hosted on either WordPress or Google's own Blogger, two of the most popular blogging services.

The app is currently available in India from the Play Store, and can be used in either English or Hindi. If you're keen on downloading it elsewhere, you can grab it from APK Mirror.