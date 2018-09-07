With confirmation that a second Razer Phone is in the works, it's not surprising to see the current one dropping in price. Razer is currently offering its first-generation Razer Phone for just $399.99, a full $300 off MSRP, with a coupon code.

The Razer Phone sports a 5.7" 1440p 120Hz IPS display, a Snapdragon 835, a whopping 8GB of RAM, dual 12MP rear cameras, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a large 4,000mAh battery. It's currently running Android 8.1 Oreo, and we'd be very surprised if it didn't get updated to Pie.

This deal handily beats the one we saw on Prime Day. Use code WOOHOO at checkout to get this price. Shipping is free. We don't know how long this deal will last, so if you're in the market for one of these, we'd recommend jumping on this.