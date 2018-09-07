Biometric authentication is nothing new for laptops. However, no Chromebook, even Google's flagship Pixelbook, has ever had a fingerprint sensor or facial recognition. Sure, you could use your phone's fingerprint sensor via Smart Lock, but that's just not the same. A commit for face unlock was discovered on Chromium Gerrit just a few days ago, and now, one for fingerprint sensors has been spotted as well.

Speculation for fingerprint sensor-equipped Chromebooks has been around for some time, and there were even rumors that the Pixelbook would have one. Nothing has come to fruition to date, though that might be changing soon. The commit contained terms like OOBE, an abbreviation for 'out-of-box experience,' meaning that this functionality will be baked into Chrome OS.

Text such as 'Set up your fingerprint,' 'Place your finger,' and 'Touch the sensor with your finger. It's on the top left of your Chromebook,' and 'Move your index finger slightly to add the different parts of your fingerprint' was found as well. It looks like three fingerprints are supported at present, though that could easily change.

As for when we can expect a Chromebook with a fingerprint sensor to launch, the next-generation Pixelbooks seem like a good bet. We wouldn't be surprised to see facial recognition make its debut there, too.