Google's new UI font, the aptly-named 'Google Sans,' has been appearing in many of the company's apps and sites lately. The next target for Google Sans seems to be Chrome OS, according to a new code commit on the Chromium Gerrit.

The commit has the title 'Add Google Sans system fonts,' and the new code installs the font in a Chrome OS system directory. The page didn't reveal exactly how the new font would be used, but XDA Developers found a page on the Chromium bug tracker that explains just that.

Per the above description, Google Sans will be used for titles across the operating system. It's part of a larger shift to Google's Material Design theme, which is already taking shape in the development builds of Chrome.