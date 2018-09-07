Google's new UI font, the aptly-named 'Google Sans,' has been appearing in many of the company's apps and sites lately. The next target for Google Sans seems to be Chrome OS, according to a new code commit on the Chromium Gerrit.
The commit has the title 'Add Google Sans system fonts,' and the new code installs the font in a Chrome OS system directory. The page didn't reveal exactly how the new font would be used, but XDA Developers found a page on the Chromium bug tracker that explains just that.
Per the above description, Google Sans will be used for titles across the operating system. It's part of a larger shift to Google's Material Design theme, which is already taking shape in the development builds of Chrome.
XDA reports that Google Sans can now be selected as the system font in the Dev channel (Chrome OS 70):
- Via:
- XDA Developers
