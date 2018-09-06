Google has just sent out invitations to an event on October 9th in New York City, confirming a previous report from Bloomberg and discrediting a previous rumor for October 4th. It's all but confirmed that we'll be seeing the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL there, but unfortunately not the Pixel Watch due to a recent decision.

The presentation is set to take place at 11am Eastern time, and there'll be a live stream on the Made by Google YouTube channel. There's not much more to learn about the Pixel 3s thanks to the incredible amount of leaks, but it'll be nice to find out pricing and availability. It'll also be nice to see what Google has in store for the next-generation Pixelbook(s), which could feature both facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor.