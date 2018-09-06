IFA 2018 may be over, but there are still some interesting tidbits of news worth mentioning. One of the stands we visited briefly in Berlin last week was that of German Autolabs to see an interesting new product. It may resemble a Nest Thermostat, but Chris is actually a digital assistant for your car.
The company who makes it likes to think of it as an Alexa-type device that you can use while driving, and it's easy to see why. Like an Amazon Echo or Google home, Chris can listen to you and understand a wealth of voice commands. Unlike those home-based smart speakers, Chris can also be controlled with gestures. For tasks like scrolling through contact lists or skipping a song, swiping a hand in front of Chris is a useful alternative for situations where voice control wouldn't work so well.
Specs
|Size (excl. mount)
|3.5'' x 3.5'' x 1.7'' / 9.0 x 9.0 x 4.4 cm
|Weight
|250 g / 8.8 oz
|Display
|2.1" TFT LCD color display
|Speaker
|Built-in voice-optimized speaker
|Microphone
|Voice-optimized microphone array
|Sensor
|High-resolution gesture sensor
|Battery
|Li-ion battery 1 week battery life (stand-by), 1h (operation)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 4.2 + BLE
|Connections
|Micro USB
|Temperature Range
|Operating Temperature range 0°C to + 45 °C, Storage Temperature range -20°C to + 65 °C
|System requirements
|Chris requires a Bluetooth enabled smartphone, Android 4.4 or higher / iOS 10 or higher, 12V plug socket (cigarette lighter) or USB port to charge the built-in rechargeable battery
|Box contents
|Chris, suction cup mount, cable holder, 3,6m Micro USB cable, 12V dual USB charger, Quick start guide
As you'd expect from a dash-mounted device with a screen, turn-by-turn navigation is a key feature, with access to free maps from over 100 countries. Real-time functionality will be added in the coming months. Chris also connects to your phone via Bluetooth to allow for music playback, calling, and messaging (SMS or WhatsApp for now). Everything is controlled completely hands-free so you can concentrate on driving safely.
Chris is also capable of offline use, continuing to listen to commands and navigate even when you don't have a data connection. It's able to speak both English and German at the moment. You can buy Chris for €299,99 / £299.99 from the official webstore. Cody will be getting his hands on a unit in the near future, so keep an eye out for our upcoming review.
Press Release
GERMAN AUTOLABS PRESENTS CHRIS - THE FIRST DIGITAL ASSISTANT FOR DRIVERS
Berlin, 28th August 2018: No hands on the smartphone while driving! Now you have Chris - the first
digital assistant for drivers. The smart hardware supports drivers like a real passenger.
Chris is attached to the windscreen like a navigation device and paired with the mobile phone via
Bluetooth so every vehicle turns into a connected car with high-end features. The full proactive digital
assistant understands simple gestures and displays the relevant information on a colour screen.
This means that the most important apps and services can be used safely and conveniently while
driving: send and receive messages, voice-assisted navigation in over 100 countries, fully-fledged
hands-free equipment and wireless music playback from your mobile phone. And best of all, Chris
also works offline, without any internet connection
Chris product info
● Proactive voice assistant with gesture
control for motorists
● Conversational Interface (CI) – online and
offline
● Premium Design device with high quality
aluminium ring and colour display
● Works in any vehicle / regardless of age
and model
● Understands and speaks English and
German
● Supports Android & iOS
● Also works offline, without internet
connection
● Free updates and new features included
● 299,99 GBP on chris.com
Features, Services & Apps
● Messaging: Send & receive via WhatsApp
and SMS
● Navigation: voice assisted turn-by-turn
navigation, lifetime world maps from over
100 countries (free updates)
● Calls: Hands-free calling, voice activated
address book and recent calls
● Music: Music from your smartphone
Additional languages, functions and services are
continually being expanded and automatically
updated via the Chris app.
