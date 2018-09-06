IFA 2018 may be over, but there are still some interesting tidbits of news worth mentioning. One of the stands we visited briefly in Berlin last week was that of German Autolabs to see an interesting new product. It may resemble a Nest Thermostat, but Chris is actually a digital assistant for your car.

The company who makes it likes to think of it as an Alexa-type device that you can use while driving, and it's easy to see why. Like an Amazon Echo or Google home, Chris can listen to you and understand a wealth of voice commands. Unlike those home-based smart speakers, Chris can also be controlled with gestures. For tasks like scrolling through contact lists or skipping a song, swiping a hand in front of Chris is a useful alternative for situations where voice control wouldn't work so well.

Specs Size (excl. mount) 3.5'' x 3.5'' x 1.7'' / 9.0 x 9.0 x 4.4 cm Weight 250 g / 8.8 oz Display 2.1" TFT LCD color display Speaker Built-in voice-optimized speaker Microphone Voice-optimized microphone array Sensor High-resolution gesture sensor Battery Li-ion battery 1 week battery life (stand-by), 1h (operation) Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2 + BLE Connections Micro USB Temperature Range Operating Temperature range 0°C to + 45 °C, Storage Temperature range -20°C to + 65 °C System requirements Chris requires a Bluetooth enabled smartphone, Android 4.4 or higher / iOS 10 or higher, 12V plug socket (cigarette lighter) or USB port to charge the built-in rechargeable battery Box contents Chris, suction cup mount, cable holder, 3,6m Micro USB cable, 12V dual USB charger, Quick start guide



As you'd expect from a dash-mounted device with a screen, turn-by-turn navigation is a key feature, with access to free maps from over 100 countries. Real-time functionality will be added in the coming months. Chris also connects to your phone via Bluetooth to allow for music playback, calling, and messaging (SMS or WhatsApp for now). Everything is controlled completely hands-free so you can concentrate on driving safely.

Chris is also capable of offline use, continuing to listen to commands and navigate even when you don't have a data connection. It's able to speak both English and German at the moment. You can buy Chris for €299,99 / £299.99 from the official webstore. Cody will be getting his hands on a unit in the near future, so keep an eye out for our upcoming review.