It's been over twenty months since Razer acquired Nextbit, but the gaming hardware manufacturer has made good use of this time. It released the Razer Phone last November and got applauded for its 120Hz display and high-end specs. A second generation phone was pretty much a given — it only makes sense to use the Nextbit acquisition and talent to build more mobile hardware — and now it's been confirmed.

In its H1 2018 interim results, the company said that its next generation products division grew to $16.5M in revenue (432.3% YoY) due to the introduction of the Razer Phone. The press release is quick to point out that the device was available "in a limited run," a smart way to avoid any mention of sales volumes. But the most important bit comes after that. Razer says it's developing a successor and it seems like the company might introduce some of its PC software solutions on mobile. Here's the direct quote:

The Group is very pleased with the success of its first generation Razer Phone, which was released in a limited run and has garnered positive reviews internationally. Razer is now focusing its resources into the development of the second generation Razer Phone and accompanying software releases which will extend its software and services from PC into the mobile market.

There haven't been any tangible leaks of a Razer Phone 2 yet, so we'll keep our eyes peeled for those and hope that the follow-up device keeps the stellar features of the original and improves on the rest.