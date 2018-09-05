Back in July Jagex finally listed its classic MMORPG Old School RuneScape as a members-only beta client on the Google Play Store. If you are a paying monthly subscriber, you can use the beta client to play on your account. If you'd rather not pay to play, then you should be glad to hear that Old School Runescape will soon provide a way for mobile users to play for free when the client officially launches, and as of an announcement this morning, we now know that day will be October 30th.
The mobile version of Old School RuneScape offers full cross-platform play with PC, which means you can pay the monthly sub to play on mobile and PC right now, all using the same account. What's really cool is that once the mobile version officially launches on October 30th, there will no longer be a requirement to sub to the game when using the Android client. There will still be plenty of perks for those that pay the subscription fee, but at least those that are curious will be able to see if they enjoy the game enough to bother paying.
There are already a few locations included in a recent soft-launch, so if you happen to live in Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, or Sweden, you should already have the ability to play without a subcription.
Oh, and if you happen to or plan on subscribing to Twitch Prime (I also hear a Prime Video subscription works), then you might want to utilize the free one-month Runescape membership that's included. It will only be available for the next few weeks, as the promotion is over on Sept. 19th. So if you are interested, make sure to snag it soon.
So yeah, most of the world will have to wait until October 30th to play Old School Runescape for free on Android, but for the impatient, it's nice to see an option to get in right now, even if that means you have to pay a subscription fee. Of course, if you'd rather wait until the free release, feel free to pre-register for a release announcement by clicking on the widget below.
