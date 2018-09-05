We're expecting a new crop of Wear OS smartwatches to start streaming out in a couple of months with a new Qualcomm smartwatch chipset, but those are bound to be pretty expensive. So if you want a feature-filled Wear OS watch and you want it now, we've got an enticing deal for you: a Huawei Watch 2 Sport for $172.99 from Daily Steals with our exclusive coupon code.

The Watch 2 Sport has a 1.2" 390p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 2100, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a 420mAh battery. There's also IP68 water resistance, GPS, NFC, and an ambient light sensor. This is basically the best Wear OS watch on the market right now (unless you count the identically-specced, better-looking Watch 2 Classic, but that's a lot pricier).

This is the best price we've ever seen on a new Huawei Watch 2 Sport. Refurbs can be found for $20 cheaper, and there's a European 4G model on Woot for about $20 more. The one being offered by Daily Steals is also a European model, but that doesn't matter much since it's a Wi-Fi model and a new fast charging Huawei microUSB charger for US plugs is included or free. Use our exclusive code, APOLICEWATCH, at checkout to get that $172.99 price.