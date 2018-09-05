Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got an amusing kart racing game with a Chuck E. Cheese theme, and adorable kawaii-themed falling object game, a Doctor Who match-3 puzzler that includes some fantastic storylines, a beautiful escape room game, the much awaited sequel to the hit word-based puzzle game Alphabear, a new idle game from PIKPOK, and an enjoyable cross-platform sidescrolling shooter. Without further ado:

Chuck E. Cheese's Racing World

Some of my favorite childhood memories involve venturing into a local Chuck E. Cheese's dark and gloomy atmosphere for cheap pizza I didn't want to eat, all so I could get some time in at the arcade. Sure, the roboticized stage show was entertaining enough, but the real draw was always the games. Back in my youth if you had told me Chuck E. Cheese would publish its very own racing game that could be played portably, I probably wouldn't have believed you, and yet, here we are. Chuck E. Cheese's Racing World is a new tie-in kart racing game from the company, and you get to drive as any one of your favorite Chuck E. Cheese characters.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Viva la Toast

Viva la Toast is a simple falling object game that tasks you with catching pieces of toast in an anthropomorphic toaster. The gameplay may be simple and familiar, but the real draw is the fantastic art and catchy music. There's a total of five worlds to explore, and the endless gameplay means you can pick this up at any time for a short and entertaining session.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Doctor Who Infinity

Okay, I don't typically cover match-3 games, but for Doctor Who Infinity I've made an exception. Not because the gameplay is any good, because it isn't, thanks to the horrible RNG and glitchy controls. You see, this game also contains a bunch of comic-book-like stories, and you can even play through the first three chapters for free (though you will have to put up with the dull match-3 puzzles). For these stories, I say this game is worth giving a shot, especially if you are a huge Doctor Who fan.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $5.99 a piece

The Pillar

The Pillar is a pleasant looking escape the room game that reminds me of The Witness. Despite a familiar theme, the puzzles are different. Mainly they consist of grids that you have to fill in with certain colors, but in order to get the correct colors in each square, you will have to bend your brain a little to figure out exactly how each line needs to be drawn on the screen.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $17.99

Alphabear 2: English word puzzle

Spry Fox's Alphabear was a huge hit when it landed on the Play Store three years ago. I'm sure more than a few players have been wondering if the delightful bear-themed word puzzle game would ever get a sequel. Well, it would appear that the sequel Alphabear 2: English word puzzle recently snuck onto the Play Store, and it is just as great as the original, though an IAP for unlimited play is glaringly absent.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $49.99

Kung Fu Clicker

PIKPOK is probably best known for its Into the Dead games, along with it's hit auto-racer Breakneck. Apparently, the company also has a hit idle tapping game under its belt with Dungeon, Inc, which is probably why Kung Fu Clicker just landed on the Play Store this week, as it is very similar. It too is an idle tapping game, but instead of concentrating on running a dungeon you are now tasked with fighting a slew of kung-fu rivals in order to defend your dojo.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Armajet

Armajet may be a free-to-play mobile game, but what most people probably don't know is how robust the title actually is. Not only will this real-time multiplayer sidescrolling shooter support cross-OS play, but it also supports 120hz screens for fluid gaming action. Cross-platform support isn't supported just yet, but once Armajet makes its way to Steam as an early access title, things should really pick up.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

