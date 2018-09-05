Article Contents
Welcome back to another round of app sales. I hope you all enjoyed your Labor Day weekend and that the week is treating you well so far. We have a smaller list than we did on Monday, but that's not too surprising. Take a look through and be sure to swing back around on Friday.
We want to thank Good Cloud Storage for supporting today's post. Good Cloud Storage is offering an exclusive special bundle deal on pCloud storage. You can get 2TB of storage, all protected by pCloud's Crypto security.
By going through Good Cloud Storage, you can save 50% for the first year of your pCloud subscription. If you're unsure, be sure to check out GCS' write-up on pCloud, which you can find right here.
Thank you to Good Cloud Storage for supporting today's app sales roundup.
Free
Apps
- Phocus : Portrait Mode & Portrait Lighting Editor $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Face Animator - Photo Deformer Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pdf Tool - Merge, Split, Watermark, Encrypt $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Visual Muscles 3D $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Permissions Checker Manager "NO ROOT REQUIRED" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- QR Reader & Generator PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- News android - news for android - news on android $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Applock Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Digits $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- HD Camera Pro : Professional 4K camera $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Stack Classic $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Terra Fighter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Flight Sim Airplane Pilot Instructor $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Aliensome: 1 2 3 Find It! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hexagon Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mall Tycoon - Billionaires Club Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Ball Reach $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dungeon Shooter V1.1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lone Hero RPG | VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mindsight - A Mind Stretching Casual Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wild Tank | Pro Edition $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2018 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Rome 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Games of Thrones Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Blex UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Brin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Olmo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sign for Deezer - Deezer Widgets and Shortcuts $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BOLT Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wallzy Pro - Personal UHD Wallpapers $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- eRadar HD - NOAA weather radar and weather alerts $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- The Health and Safety App $12.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Lotto Generator and Statistics $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Beat Blackjack! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BioRhythmsMeter $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- French German Dictionary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Speccy - Sinclair ZX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Abs workout PRO $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- French Italian Dictionary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minnesota State Fair Map | Offline GPS & Vendors! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aqualert Premium: Water Tracker Intake & Reminder $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Calculator Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Delivery Tip Tracker Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fraction Calculator Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iEatWell Premium:Food Diary&Journal Healthy Eating $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Block Out HD Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neon Chrome $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tap Jewels Full $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Castle Of Awa - Relaxing Mystic Game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Out There Chronicles - Ep. 1 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Out There Chronicles - Ep. 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Out There: Ω Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PhaRaBis $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Seul (Alone) The entrée - Text Based Thriller CYOA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Maker $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Guppy $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Revolution of everyone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Toca UI - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- X Launcher Pro: PhoneX Theme, OS11 Control Center $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments