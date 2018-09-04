Xiaomi shared a 3D render of the upcoming Mi Mix 3 last week, showing off the pop-out camera mechanism. Xiaomi's Director of Product Management, Donovan Sung, has posted a real photo of the phone and revealed it will support 5G.

The Mi Mix 3 appears to be truthful to the previously-released 3D render, but the slide-out camera module is not visible. In a follow-up tweet, Sung revealed that the Mi Mix 3 will be 5G-ready. The phone will probably have a separate module for the feature, since Qualcomm does not yet have a mobile SoC with integrated 5G support.

Xiaomi's president previously said the Mi Mix 3 will be announced/released sometime next month, so we won't have to wait long for more details.

A video of the phone has been posted to Slashleaks. The camera module can be seen moving up and down.