Text translation seems like an obvious feature for a phone keyboard. It eliminates the hassle of having to swap between apps, copying and pasting when you want to say something in a language you don't speak (however infrequent that need may be). SwiftKey seems to agree, as the latest update of the keyboard's Beta version has integration with Microsoft Translator built right in.
SwiftKey's translation should look familiar to anybody who's used Gboard's Google Translate function. You just pick the translation icon from the tool bar, choose your languages, and start typing. If you're not familiar, Microsoft Translator is pretty well-liked by the Android community, with an average rating of 4.6 stars on the Play Store.
Left: SwiftKey Beta's translation function. Right: Gboard's.
Version 7.1.3.25 of SwiftKey Beta is available for download now, both on the Play Store and APK Mirror.
* Access Microsoft Translator from the toolbar
* Type in one new language: Dungan
* Added Tamil99 native top row symbols layouts
* Added Indic native top row symbols layouts
- Thanks:
- Alexey,
- Ricardo
Comments