Project Fi has been selling select devices at steep discounts lately. Last month, the carrier offered hundreds of dollars of service credit with the purchase of certain LG phones, or $200 off a Pixel 2 XL. Now there are two new deals, including a deeper price cut on the Pixel 2 XL and sales on LG devices.

First off, when you buy a Pixel 2 XL, Project Fi will give you $250 in service credit. The phone has to be activated for at least 30 days before the service credits will start rolling in. There's a limit of one per customer, but if you're on a family plan, each person counts as a customer.

If you want an LG phone instead, the V35 ThinQ and G7 ThinQ are both on sale for $300 off. The former is $599, and the latter is $449. The discount is applied at checkout, but the purchased device has to be activated within 30 days of shipment, or you get charged for the full price. As with the Pixel 2 XL, there's a limit of one discounted phone per customer.

The full terms and conditions can be found here, and you can buy the phones from the source link below.