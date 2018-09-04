



When you buy a "smart" version of a product, you expect it to behave like the regular version but better, with more features, and to be more practical. Unfortunately though for many Nest Hello owners, their new smart camera doorbell wasn't doing its main job well enough. It wasn't acting like a proper doorbell and notifying them of visitors in a timely manner. Nest is now acknowledging the issue and starting an investigation into what's causing it.

There are many reports online of the Nest Hello's delayed notifications and random WiFi disconnections (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and much more) going back several months ago, so Nest had to eventually buckle down and admit there's a problem. Now the company is saying that it's working to improve these delays and is asking users to be a little patient while it implements the bug-free changes needed to fix them. In the meantime, Nest will provide complimentary Aware subscription for every affected doorbell; the company says it will reach out to those who voiced their complaints in the community.

The post also mentions two other changes Nest is considering: the ability to record both sides of a conversation in the video (including the owner's voice) and the option to set a shorter cool down period between notifications. If you're a Nest Hello owner and you've experienced any of these issues before, you should check out the full statement in the link below and reach out to Nest for your complimentary Aware subscription.