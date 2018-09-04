IFTTT is perhaps the best automation platform in existence, mostly because of the sheer number of supported services. The last time we covered it, IFTTT added support for 15 new services. Since then, 24 more have been added, including LifeShield and Fibaro.
Without further ado, here are all the new services:
- BDR Thermea Group - Interact with thermostats from Baxi, De Dietrich, Remeha, Brötje, Chappee and ECR international.
- LifeShield - Remote access for LifeShield Home Security devices.
- LuffaReactor - Interact with Z-Wave smart home products.
- Kuri - Run applets by saying a phrase to your Kuri robot.
- Ultraloq - Remotely activate and deactivate the Ultraloq smart lock.
- Skreens - Interact with devices using the Skreens cloud platform.
- Fibaro - Use sensors, remotes, gateways, and other Fibaro smart home devices.
- Somfy - Change configurations of Connexoon products from Somfy.
- Tecan - Manage lab equipment and experiments.
- Canon Inkjet Print - Send print jobs to a Canon Inkjet printer.
- Longreads - Perform actions when a new post shows up on Longreads.
- Maestro by Stelpro - Manage the Maestro smart thermostat.
- Blue Connect - Perform actions when your Blue Connect swimming checks water conditions.
- EVE for Subaru - Perform actions when you drive your Subaru car to or away from home.
- Knocki - Perform actions when you tap a Knocki remote.
- Hive Window or Door Sensor - Check if your window or door is open/closed.
- Hive Motion Sensor - Perform actions when your Hive sensor detects motion.
- Purei9 - Send commands to your Purei9 robot vacuum.
- Notion - Remotely monitor a Notion smart home sensor.
- AduroSmart - Manipulate lights and sensors from AduroSmart.
- Innogy - Manage your Innogy smart home system.
- Flo - Send alerts if an issue with your home's water system is detected.
- OOLER - Turn your OOLER smart mattress on or off.
- LiveSmart - Interact with your LifeSmart system.
All these IFTTT services are available now, just click on the links for each to get started.
Comments