Rootless Pixel Launcher is a popular home screen replacement, but until recently, it was only available to download from the project's GitHub repository. Last week it finally arrived on the Play Store, but now Google has pulled the app over a guidelines violation.

Like several other custom launchers, the Google Feed integration in Rootless Launcher requires installing a companion app. As we covered previously, Rootless Launcher will actually download the companion app for you if you don't have it installed. This is is what caused the app to be taken down.

Amir Zaidi, the developer of Rootless Launcher, said on his Telegram channel that Google removed the app because it "cause[d] users to download or install applications from unknown sources":

"Great, my Play Store release got suspended for this reason: Apps that cause users to download or install applications from unknown sources outside of Google Play are prohibited. So that means I cannot have the Bridge installation popup as it is right now and need to find an alternative solution.. Also, it seems like my package name might be permanently banned which means people will have to install the launcher again and setup their home screen again when I republish it. This happened because of a mistake from me and I will try to get it fixed as soon as possible. I don't have a lot of time because Uni started again but I will try to get it fixed this evening."

He went on to say that he has filed an appeal with Google, and if it gets approved, an update will be pushed out that removes the download message. If the appeal is denied, he plans to create a new app listing, though this will force users to lose their existing settings.

The updated version without the install prompt is currently only available on APKMirror, along with the companion bridge.