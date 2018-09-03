Xiaomi shared a 3D render of the upcoming Mi Mix 3 last week, showing off the pop-out camera mechanism. Xiaomi's Director of Product Management, Donovan Sung, has posted a real photo of the phone and revealed it will support 5G.

We've successfully tested 5G data connections on Xiaomi phones, and we can't wait for the official rollout of 5G next year! 🎉🎉 5G download speeds are more than 10X faster than 4G speeds. What's everyone looking forward to the most? ⚡⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/vLAH3wosni — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) September 3, 2018

The Mi Mix 3 appears to be truthful to the previously-released 3D render, but the slide-out camera module is not visible. In a follow-up tweet, Sung revealed that the Mi Mix 3 will be 5G-ready. The phone will probably have a separate module for the feature, since Qualcomm does not yet have a mobile SoC with integrated 5G support.

Xiaomi's president previously said the Mi Mix 3 will be announced/released sometime next month, so we won't have to wait long for more details.