Happy Labor Day! Here in the U.S., many of you have a three-day weekend, so while you're enjoying the time off, why don't you take some time to look through the apps and games on sale today? It's quite a list, but there are some good options in there.

Free

Apps

  1. Fry Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Fry Words 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Math Flash Cards $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Sight Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Autoharp for the Blind Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. FlightBalance - Weight and Balance $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Upside Down Text Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. File Manager Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Protect Note Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. Fingerprint ScreenLock Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Penguin Memory for Kids $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Phocus : Portrait Mode & Portrait Lighting Editor $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. Unit Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. Very Bad Neighbour: Soundboard for neighbors $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. VFR GPS Airplane Navigation $8.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  18. Advanced Root Checker Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. nBubble Pro - Notifications in bubble $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. SoundViz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. 1Shop Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Genetic Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Mathematiqa $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Maths calc/graph/table Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Stop Backup Screenshots - PinSync $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. EMI & Financial Calculator PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Colorzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Stone Of Souls 2: Stone Parts $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. After Days EP1:Shindhupalcholk $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Survive: The Lost Lands $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. God of Battle VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Math Games for Kids Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Mystery Tiles - Guess The Hidden Picture $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Hills Legend $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Soccer Star Manager - Gold $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. AngL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Poppix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. DOOM Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Tree Village 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Autumn Maple Leaves 3D $2.90 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. California Wallpapers 4K Pro ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Chrooma Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Glass Neon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Graby Spin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Flax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. WINTER Wallpapers 4K PRO ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Orxify: Tor VPN $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Sms2Mail+ Drop your SMS to mail! $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. ToDo list - Private Tasks $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Learn Spanish from scratch full $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. LED Blinker Notifications Pro - Manage your lights $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Premium English Tongue Twisters with pronunciation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Solution Concentration Solver $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Court sessions and registry (Ukraine) $11.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Drum Looper PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Inventory Management Premium $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Learn French from scratch full $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. QR & Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Status Saver For Whatsapp $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Hourly chime PRO $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. YoWindow Weather $2.98 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. SoulBlade $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Math Shot $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. A Frog Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Balance Blox Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Centiplode (Classic Centipede Shooter) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Birdie Bubble Shooter $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Multiplication Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Santa's Monster Shootout DX $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Shuffleboard DX $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Tap Blox Full $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Braveland Pirate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Code Adventures : Coding Puzzles For Kids $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Codex of Victory $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. DEAD CITY Text Adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Dividing Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Dream City Life: Urban Survival Edition $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Dream City Living: Full Version $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. TE Offroad + $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Ground Effect Pro XHD $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Multiplication Tables 10x10 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. PAINT VR $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $1.88; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Spirit HD $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Prison Run and Gun $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Second grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cylinder UI - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Fusion UI - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Hexo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. MiUX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. OS 12 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Iggy-Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Wallpapers $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Deep Space Live Wallpaper Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Dream Book $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Vital Tones Focus Pro $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Vital Tones Long Term Memory Pro $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Vital Tones Lucid Dreams Pro $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Vital Tones Male Orgasm Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days