Happy Labor Day! Here in the U.S., many of you have a three-day weekend, so while you're enjoying the time off, why don't you take some time to look through the apps and games on sale today? It's quite a list, but there are some good options in there.
Free
Apps
- Fry Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fry Words 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Math Flash Cards $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sight Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Autoharp for the Blind Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- FlightBalance - Weight and Balance $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Upside Down Text Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- File Manager Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Protect Note Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fingerprint ScreenLock Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Penguin Memory for Kids $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Phocus : Portrait Mode & Portrait Lighting Editor $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Unit Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Very Bad Neighbour: Soundboard for neighbors $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- VFR GPS Airplane Navigation $8.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Advanced Root Checker Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- nBubble Pro - Notifications in bubble $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- SoundViz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 1Shop Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Genetic Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mathematiqa $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Maths calc/graph/table Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stop Backup Screenshots - PinSync $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- EMI & Financial Calculator PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Colorzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Stone Of Souls 2: Stone Parts $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- After Days EP1:Shindhupalcholk $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Survive: The Lost Lands $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- God of Battle VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Games for Kids Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystery Tiles - Guess The Hidden Picture $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hills Legend $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Soccer Star Manager - Gold $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- AngL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Poppix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- DOOM Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Tree Village 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Autumn Maple Leaves 3D $2.90 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- California Wallpapers 4K Pro ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Chrooma Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Glass Neon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- WINTER Wallpapers 4K PRO ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Orxify: Tor VPN $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sms2Mail+ Drop your SMS to mail! $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- ToDo list - Private Tasks $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- LED Blinker Notifications Pro - Manage your lights $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Premium English Tongue Twisters with pronunciation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Solution Concentration Solver $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Court sessions and registry (Ukraine) $11.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drum Looper PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Inventory Management Premium $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn French from scratch full $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR & Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Status Saver For Whatsapp $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hourly chime PRO $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- YoWindow Weather $2.98 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- SoulBlade $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Math Shot $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- A Frog Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Balance Blox Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Centiplode (Classic Centipede Shooter) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Birdie Bubble Shooter $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Multiplication Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Santa's Monster Shootout DX $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Shuffleboard DX $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tap Blox Full $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Braveland Pirate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Code Adventures : Coding Puzzles For Kids $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Codex of Victory $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DEAD CITY Text Adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dividing Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dream City Life: Urban Survival Edition $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dream City Living: Full Version $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- TE Offroad + $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ground Effect Pro XHD $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multiplication Tables 10x10 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PAINT VR $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $1.88; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spirit HD $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Prison Run and Gun $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Second grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cylinder UI - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fusion UI - Pixel Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hexo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- MiUX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- OS 12 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Iggy-Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wallpapers $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Deep Space Live Wallpaper Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Dream Book $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vital Tones Focus Pro $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vital Tones Long Term Memory Pro $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vital Tones Lucid Dreams Pro $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vital Tones Male Orgasm Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
