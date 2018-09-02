Yahoo already has dedicated Android apps for all its services, including Mail, Sports, Finance, Newsroom, and Search. If you still use the company's various web products (and you're somehow not worried about being hacked), there's a new general-purpose Yahoo app on the Play Store.

It's very similar to the Google app, with breaking news, sports updates from your selected teams, stock prices, and more. I'm not sure why this wasn't just an update for the Yahoo Search app, which already does all of those things, but whatever.