The Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact were released in the United States back in April. The Xperia XZ3 series is expected to come out soon, and as such, steeper discounts on the original models have started. Now you can get the XZ2 Compact for $499.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, or $470 at B&H.

The XZ2 Compact has a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD support, and a 5-inch 2160x1808 IPS LCD screen. The rear camera is 19MP, with HDR recording and 960FPS slow-motion support, and the front camera is 5MP.

The phone ships with Android 8.1 Oreo, and it should receive Android 9 Pie soon. You can buy the phone from the source links below. Amazon and Best Buy have all colors for $499.99, while B&H has all colors for $469.99 (but stock is limited on some).