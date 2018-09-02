Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have a thrilling zombie apocalypse survival game, a medieval take on Ubisoft's Hungry Shark series, and a new NBA-themed collectible card game. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

Escape from Chernobyl

Android Police coverage: Atypical Games releases Escape from Chernobyl, a continuation of its Radiation City open-world survival game

Atypical Games is best known for its Sky Gamblers series, but the studio also makes some tremendous first-person survival games. The titles Radiation Island and Radiation City take place before this week's release Escape from Chernobyl, but if you haven't played the previous titles, don't worry, the story will still make sense. This time around you get to explore an accurately recreated Chernobyl power plant complex as you search for clues and take on the many zombies that inhabit the post-apocalyptic world.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Hungry Dragon™

Android Police coverage: [Hands-on] Hungry Dragon, Ubisoft's medieval take on its Hungry Shark series

I recently went hands-on with Hungry Dragon a few weeks ago, and despite a questionable monetization method, the game is actually pretty fun. It's easy to pick up and play in short bursts, and it is even entertaining enough to sit down with it for an extended play session. The gameplay works the same as it does in Ubisoft's Hungry Shark series. Simply gobble up everything that will fit in your mouth, and maybe you will eventually earn enough loot to purchase a larger dragon that can take on even larger foes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

MyNBA2K19

Android Police coverage: MyNBA2K19 companion app is out ahead of NBA 2K19 release

MyNBA2K19 is both a tie-n release for 2K's console and PC game NBA 2K19 and a collectible card game, all in one. The tie-in features are limited, though you can take a picture of your face to then import it into the console or PC release, which is kind of cool. The CCG, on the other hand, contains 400 new cards for the 2018-2019 season and should keep fans plenty busy for the next year.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Spin Spearman

Roguelikes are nothing new on Android, that is for sure, but after taking one look at Spin Spearman, it's clear that this is not your average roguelike. This means you will have to spend your time on four separate tasks. Infiltrate without being caught, acquire information, decode that info, and then take on a battle utilizing your newly acquired knowledge.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

BIOK

BIOK is an adorable board game filled with cute monsters and plenty of challenging puzzles. Your job is to collect all of the monsters and special items on each board, and the fewer moves you make to accomplish this, the better. There's a total of 60 levels to explore, and they are scattered across a wide selection of worlds. And once you complete these missions, you can move on to the endless mode that should keep you busy for quite a while.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

ColorFold

ColorFold is an enjoyable minimal puzzle game that's all about folding and moving colored ribbons. You can expect to find over eighty different puzzles, which should keep you pretty busy, especially if you can make it to the more challenging stages.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Aqua Moto Racing 2 Premium

If you are big into wave racing, or simply enjoy solid racing games, then you should give Aqua Moto Racing 2 Premium a look. There is no doubt that people are going to compare this release against the popular Riptide series, and while I can't say the graphics are as good, the gameplay holds up well, and best of all, there aren't any in-app purchases included to ruin the experience. Oh, and if you don't want to spend any money to see how this plays, there is a free version available.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

THE PURGE AR

THE PURGE AR is a new augmented reality app from NBC Universal that ties into The Purge series of films. If you have yet to see one, the basic premise is that it's A-okay to kill anyone you want on a set night of the year. This title will allow you to experience what that may be like through its gameplay. So if you are interested in collecting digital items that can be used to shore up your house to prevent an incoming slaughter, this is the game for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Old Man's Journey Demo

Who doesn't love a beautiful puzzle adventure game with a great story? I know I do, and despite the premium version of this title releasing last year, playing through this new demo version makes for a great way to see what it has to offer without putting any money down. With that out of the way, Old Man's Journey is undoubtedly one of the most polished titles in the puzzle adventure genre. Not only is the artwork amazing, but the music adds such a fantastic tone to the gameplay that you are instantly immersed in the old man's adventure. The only shortcoming I can find is the fact that this is a linear story that will not hold a lot of value for extra playthroughs.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Wheely World

Cloudland Studios' Wheely World is a goofy endless-running game with a single purpose, to earn the highest score possible. What sets this apart from every other endless runner is the unique cylindrical world you are tasked with navigating. As the world spins the topography will change, so you have to stay on your toes to avoid every obstacle and stay alive. There are a few skins to pick from, so you can drive around in a monster truck, or you can choose to tool around in a wicked sailboat or dune buggy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Thunderbirds Are Go: International Rescue

My familiarity with Thunderbirds Are Go dates back to the original electronic marionette puppetry British TV show from the '60s. I was totally unaware the series was recently rebooted in 2015. Now that it has found some notoriety thanks to three successful seasons, a mobile tie-in game doesn't sound like that bad of an idea. Luckily the game is actually pretty good. You'll spend a lot of your time jumping from one task to the next, such as navigating a ship through a maze or using a grappling hook to move cargo. The gameplay can be a little buggy at times, but it's nothing a few updates won't fix.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Perfect Hit . . .

Perfect Hit is a new release from VOODOO that is simple in its design and gameplay, but challenging enough to keep people playing. Your job is to collect every ball you see in each stage so that you can add to your body of balls. At the end of the stage, you will have to direct those balls into the holes placed in an odd object that kind of looks like a big fan. During your journey, you will come across many obstacles, and if you touch any of them, you will lose some balls. Your end goal is to collect enough balls and jump them all into the hole of the fan so that you can make it to the next level.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

High Hoops

High Hoops is a simple arcade game from Ketchapp that plays just like any other endless runner. Swipe on the screen to move your ball from the left or right, and make sure to try and get the ball through each hoop placed in front of you. This can be tricky as the stage is always progressing forward, and the platforms you can bounce off of are often scattered around. It will take a lot of precision to gain a high score in this release, so make sure you're ready to practice you hoop hopping skills.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Helix: Glass Tower

Helix: Glass Tower is a simple arcade game that offers a solid challenge. Your job is to bounce a ball on each shelf of a tower so that you break it and move on to the next. The lower you get, and the more glass you break, the higher your score.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $22.99

Wild Tamer

The majority of games 111% publishes often have a very minimalistic look, which is great if enjoy seeing new releases from the studio each week. On the other hand, many people often enjoy flashy graphics, which is why Wild Tamer stands out from the rest of the studio's offerings. It plays a lot like a survival game, as you will have to spend your time hunting and collecting animals. The more animals you can tame, the stronger you are in fights, which is how you progress in the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $30.99

Disc Drivin' 2

Disc Drivin' 2 is a turn-based racing game that can be frustrating at first thanks to its lack of a tutorial. Once you figure out how to maneuver your disk through swipes, there is plenty of fun to be had, though I have to admit the online matchmaking hardly works. You're probably best off playing the daily challenge or working on your speedruns, unless you happen to have a few friends who also play. Basically, you get to swipe a disk around a course, all the while watching out for obstacles. The quicker you get to the finish line, the better.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $39.99

Dino Rush Race

Dino Rush Race is a multiplayer racing game. It is level-based, and you will have to race against random opponents in each stage. Your goal is to of course get first place. Now, I have to wonder if you are always racing against real players, as I doubt there are enough people playing this game for such a quick matchmaking system. Most likely you are racing against the AI more often than not, which can be fun, but isn't the same as racing against real people.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $64.99

Billion Lords

Billion Lords is the latest Clash of Clans clone on the Play Store. It has an added twist of the gameplay taking place in a dungeon, but past that, the mechanics remain the same as every other free-to-play mobile strategy game of this kind. Build up your base, gather troops, and empty your pockets so you can quickly blow past all of those filthy plebs playing for free.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Tanks A Lot! - Realtime Multiplayer Battle Arena

Tanks A Lot! is a solid online multiplayer game that could use some balancing when it comes to its in-app purchases. Matches are fun enough when you are competing against evenly matched players, but sadly those that pay for the best equipment can easily trounce those that play for free. If you are fine only competing with your friends, then there is a lot of fun to be had in the 3v3, brawl, battle royal, or tank-o-ball modes, but if you want to compete against strangers, you'll probably have a bad time unless you spend a bunch of cash.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Cats vs Pigs: Battle Arena

Cats vs Pigs: Battle Arena is a goofy game all about building the ultimate battleship so that you can take on every other player that dares challenge you. Like most free-to-play arena combat games, you can expect plenty of different types of gear to collect so that you can trick out your ship to your liking, but sadly not everything is sunshine and roses as this is a competitive game with a heavy dose of IAPs that makes it easy for people to pay for the best stuff.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Tales of Erin

Tales of Erin is a new hero collection game from EFUN Company. There are over eighty unique heroes to collect, and there are even five types of legendary heroes mixed in that have some interesting powers that range from dark, wind, light, fire, and water. The voice work is superb, and the graphics aren't too shabby. So if you are a fan of gacha games and are looking for something new, you may want to give this a look.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Squadd.io

Playdigious has already built a solid library of games with releases such as Puddle+, White Night, Evoland, and OK Golf. The publisher's latest release is called Squadd.io, and even though it was previously covered in a roundup when it was still in testing, as of this week it has been officially released. Like most io games you'll have to compete with many other payers on a set board as you try to shoot as many of them as possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Star Trek™ Trexels II

Star Trek Trexels II contains all of your favorite ships and iconic Starfleet officers from the Next Generation series of TV shows. It will be your job to build out your ships and assign your crew so that you can go out and explore a host of new planets in this interactive turn-based strategy game. You can play against your friends in the player vs. player mode, or take on the single-player content all on your own.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

Bloons Adventure Time TD

Ninja Kiwi is a developer that many are familiar with thanks to its popular Bloons series of tower defense games. Apparently, the studio struck a deal with Cartoon Network to produce an Adventure Time tower defense title. Bloons Adventure Time TD plays just like every other Bloons release, though it does feel a little dumbed down, and the grind can get dull after a while.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs form $0.99 - $109.99

Jade Dynasty Mobile

Jade Dynasty Mobile is a new MMORPG for Android that is based on an older PC MMO from 2007. Like most mobile MMOs you can expect an auto-pathing feature that will perform the majority of work for you. All you need to worry about is equipping the best gear and staying on top of the constant barrage of notifications and prizes earned as you watch the game play itself. Think of it more like an idle tapping game, and you get the picture.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $174.99

