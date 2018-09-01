As some of you may remember, Earin was first to market with a pair of bluetooth earbuds that didn't need a wire connecting them. The Earin M–1 was released following a successful Kickstarter campaign but didn't quite live up to the lofty ambitions. That was a first generation product, however. The Swedish company — that was acquired by Will.i.am's i.am+ at the start of the year — is back to give it another go.
First announced in 2017, the Earin M–2 finally went on sale in Asia a few months ago. Now it's available in Europe and the US, too. At $249, it's an expensive piece of kit — but it packs some impressive technology into what is easily the smallest form factor I've seen from a true wireless earbud.
While Bluetooth 4.2 connects the left earbud to your music source, Near Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI) in the form of NXP Semiconductor’s MiGLO technology enables a low-power connection to the right earbud. According to Earin, this should solve the sync and latency issues suffered by the M–1 and other similar products.
AAC, aptX, and SBC are all supported by the M–2, which boasts a 20-20000 Hz frequency range. A built-in accelerometer figures out which earbud is in which ear, eliminating the need for L and R labels that need to be adhered to. Each earbud also has the same touch control interface for playing/pausing, answering calls, and summoning the Google Assistant. Intelligent noise reduction helps you to filter out the world around you, with 2 microphones on each side used to achieve this.
Despite their diminutive size, and a weight of just 4g each, the earbuds can manage up to 4 hours of playback, plus the magnetic docking capsule stores another 3 times the capacity for on the go charging. The M–2 is available directly from Earin in the US and Europe, costing $249 / €249 / £219. Right now, you can get it in black or white, but additional colors (mint, rouge, and light gold) are on their way later this year.
We met with Earin here it IFA 2018 in Berlin and were impressed by what we saw. Look out for our full review of the M–2 in the coming weeks.
Press Release
EARIN RELAUNCHES BRAND AND RENOWNED M-2 EARPHONESM-2 Now Available Online, in Black & White VariancesMalmö, SWEDEN – August 30, 2018 - Earin today announced a reimagined vision for the Earin brand and the company’s renowned line of cutting-edge earphones. Harkening back to its entrepreneurial roots, with improved patented technology and all-new color variances mark a reset of the iconic earphones that launched the company and, to this day, remain the smallest and lightest earphones on the market. In addition, today marks the first time that Earin M-2 is now available in black and white versions in territories around the globe.Working hand-in-hand with Google, Earin has created an exclusive experience unique to M-2. With the Google Assistant built into the earphone, users can now access Google’s digital assistant simply with a long press of the earbud. This enhanced experience allows connectivity to every day uses at any time, such as voice search or adding appointments to Google calendar.Currently available in black and white, a suite of hot new color variants including mint, rouge and light gold, will be available later this year. Engineered for sound, the M-2 earphones create a seamless user experience like no other – answering calls, playing/pausing music, and accessing digital assistants - all with a touch interface on the tip of the earbud. The magnetic docking capsule both stores and charges the earphones, offering up to 14 hours of battery life.“We are so pleased to finally be able to bring M-2 to market in regions around the globe, having worked tirelessly to develop a product that we feel delivers the best user experience out there,” said Kiril Trajkovski, co-founder and president, Earin. “We look forward to what the future holds and continuing to work with world-class partners and innovating with new technologies.”To accommodate busy everyday lives, the M-2 earphones were uniquely designed with an all-new patented automatic left/right recognition technology. The accelerometer is configured to provide a signal indicative of an orientation, thus eliminating the need to mark each earphone with an R or an L, and the need for users to look for such marks when inserting them into their ears. Once inserted, the earbuds automatically pair to the user’s smartphone or other Bluetooth device.Weighing in at only 4 grams, the M-2 packs a punch, providing exceptional audio experience with ultra-low power ear-to-ear communication from left to right earbuds using NXP® Semiconductor’s MiGLO™ technology with Near Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI). The technology enables radio signals to be transmitted across the human body instead of being absorbed like traditional Bluetooth technology.“NXP is thrilled to have Earin embrace MIGLO technology and unleash a great user experience in the M-2 True Wireless earphones,” said Bart De Loore, vice president at NXP. “NXP’s MiGLO stands as a beacon of quality for consumers. MiGLO warrants uninterrupted and low latency wireless streaming of high quality audio and data. It features low SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) and power consumption. Both attributes are key to reduce size and weight of wireless earbuds, as demonstrated in the M-2 True Wireless earphones.”With a unique shape that creates isolation from the outside world, four integrated microphones with an industry-leading custom algorithm that “catches the sound” where it sounds most natural – in your ear. A custom algorithm filters out unwanted sounds, such as being on a metro platform, or taking a call in a busy café - you can interact freely and communicate while talking with confidence.Earin M-2 True Wireless Earphones are now available for purchase online in both white and black and will release at select retail partners in Europe later this year. Earin M-2 is also currently available at retail stores in China and Japan. The $249 USD/Euro retail price includes the earphones and charging capsule, custom ergonomic tips to ensure a perfect fit and high quality audio, and a micro USB charging cable.For more information visit www.Earin.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Additional press materials and product images can be downloaded here: https://earin.com/press/press-kit/.ABOUT EARINEarin creates audio products of extraordinary quality for people who love music. Following one of the most successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaigns to date, the company was established in 2014 with a simple aim - to create high fidelity audio devices without compromise. Located in Malmö, Sweden, the dedicated team of audio technicians, engineers and industrial designers are continually exploring the potential of sound and technology. Earin wireless earphones are dedicated to sound like no other. From the incredible acoustic detail and clarity, to the breathtaking immersive audio experience, Earin sets a new standard for wireless audio.
Comments