As some of you may remember, Earin was first to market with a pair of bluetooth earbuds that didn't need a wire connecting them. The Earin M–1 was released following a successful Kickstarter campaign but didn't quite live up to the lofty ambitions. That was a first generation product, however. The Swedish company — that was acquired by Will.i.am's i.am+ at the start of the year — is back to give it another go.

First announced in 2017, the Earin M–2 finally went on sale in Asia a few months ago. Now it's available in Europe and the US, too. At $249, it's an expensive piece of kit — but it packs some impressive technology into what is easily the smallest form factor I've seen from a true wireless earbud.

While Bluetooth 4.2 connects the left earbud to your music source, Near Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI) in the form of NXP Semiconductor’s MiGLO technology enables a low-power connection to the right earbud. According to Earin, this should solve the sync and latency issues suffered by the M–1 and other similar products.

AAC, aptX, and SBC are all supported by the M–2, which boasts a 20-20000 Hz frequency range. A built-in accelerometer figures out which earbud is in which ear, eliminating the need for L and R labels that need to be adhered to. Each earbud also has the same touch control interface for playing/pausing, answering calls, and summoning the Google Assistant. Intelligent noise reduction helps you to filter out the world around you, with 2 microphones on each side used to achieve this.

Despite their diminutive size, and a weight of just 4g each, the earbuds can manage up to 4 hours of playback, plus the magnetic docking capsule stores another 3 times the capacity for on the go charging. The M–2 is available directly from Earin in the US and Europe, costing $249 / €249 / £219. Right now, you can get it in black or white, but additional colors (mint, rouge, and light gold) are on their way later this year.

We met with Earin here it IFA 2018 in Berlin and were impressed by what we saw. Look out for our full review of the M–2 in the coming weeks.