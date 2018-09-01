The Nokia 6.1 is the successor to the widely-praised original Nokia 6. A few months after initial availability in China, the phone was released in the United States for $269. It was a great deal then, and it's an even better deal now. The phone is currently $40 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $229.

The Nokia 6.1 has a Snapdragon 630 processor, a 5.5-inch 1080p IPS display, 32GB of storage with microSD support, 3GB RAM, and Android 8.1 Oreo. No update to Android 9 Pie has been announced yet. It's only compatible with GSM networks, so it won't work with Verizon and Sprint.

You can buy the Nokia 6.1 from the source link below.