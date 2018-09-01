Progressive Web Apps (or PWAs) are fancy web-based applications that can mimic some of the functionality of native apps without having to actually install anything on your device. Because they don't take up any storage space, they're pretty great alternatives to installing apps you'd use infrequently. Discovering which services you use have PWAs can be tricky, though. That's where Appscope comes in.

Appscope is, as its developers describe it, an "app store for PWAs." It's not really a store — you don't use it to buy things — but its interface should feel familiar to anyone who's navigated other mobile app repositories. There are categories, featured apps, and a search function, much like you'd find on something like the Play Store.

A lot of big name services have PWAs, like Twitter, Facebook, and Google Photos, to name a few. Appscope itself is even a PWA — you can add it to your homescreen and access it like any other app.

There are other sites that perform a similar function to Appscope, but none do it quite so well (or stylishly). Head over to appsco.pe to take a look.