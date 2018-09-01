Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have the official Play Store listing of Rootless Launcher, but that's not it for launchers, as I also have the POCO Launcher from Xiaomi that can even run on non-Xiaomi devices. You can also expect to find a fresh new video player called Nova Video Player that is both open-source and completely free to use. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps and live wallpapers released in the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

Rootless Launcher

Android Police coverage: Rootless Pixel Launcher for non-Google devices hits Play Store as 'Rootless Launcher'

Amir Zaidi's Rootless Pixel Launcher has been around for a while, but you previously had to grab the APK from XDA or Github if you wanted to sideload it. Obviously sideloading is not ideal for many users, which is why I am excited to let everyone know the launcher is now officially listed on the Play Store. In order to get it fully working you will have to download a secondary file called Rootless Pixel Bridge, but luckily the launcher has a built-in function to download the file, which couldn't be any easier.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

POCO Launcher

POCO Launcher is a full-featured customizable launcher for Android phones that comes from Xiaomi. What's nice is that you don't need a Xiaomi device to take advantage of this launcher, as it also works on Samsung devices, among a few other manufacturers. The launcher supports third-party icon packs, and all apps are stored in a drawer, so you are free to decorate your homescreen as you like.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Nova Video Player

Now that MX Player has been bought out, it's only a matter of time before the popular video player loses it luster. So why not jump ship early? There are plenty of reliable options to choose from, and the recently released Nova Video Player is just as good if not better than most. It is an open-source project, so you are free to contribute to the code, and it has plenty of features that are great for playing your local files or streaming your favorites through your NAS or FTP server.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

RetroArch64

RetroArch has existed on Android as a 32bit app since 2014, and as of this week, there is finally a 64bit version available on the Play Store. So for those of you who own 64bit devices, performance should be a lot better thanks to the app utilizing more of your cores. Oh, and you still have the option to use the 32bit version, as some games may still perform better in that release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

BBC Learning English

The English language can be tough for non-native speakers. Heck, it's often difficult for native speakers too, which is probably why there are so many English language learning apps on the Play Store. The BBC has oddly enough decided to throw its hat in the ring with the recent release of BBC Learning English, and supposedly by using the app a little each day, you should improve your English skills.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

F1 TV

F1 TV is a new app that ties into a subscription service to stream all the F1 racing action you would ever want to watch. So if you are interested in following every second of the 2018 season, this is the app for you. You can choose from an annual or monthly subscription fee, though the prices vary and are dependent on your location. Plus, if you don't have the time to watch each race live, there is on-demand access for anything you may have missed.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

VPN Hotspot - tethering/Wi-Fi repeater

VPN Hotspot is an ingenious little app that makes it easy to share your VPN connection over a hotspot created on your phone. This can be quite handy for when you need to use a device that does not support a VPN, such as a Chromecast, or any device behind a firewall. You can even use this app without the need for a VPN, which can come in handy when you quickly need to share your connection.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $399.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

XFINITY Authenticator

There are already more than enough authenticator apps on the Play Store, but I suppose it never hurts to see more businesses taking security seriously. The XFINITY Authenticator app is useful for authenticating your XFINITY account. So even if someone gets ahold of your account username and password, you won't have to worry as they won't be able to sign-in without access to the authenticator app installed on your phone.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

T-Mobile For Business HelpDesk

The T-Mobile For Business HelpDesk app gives access to unlimited technical support thanks to a US-based live support team. So if you happen to hold a business account with T-Mobile and are looking for help with setup, connectivity, and troubleshooting issues for your hardware and software issues, then T-Mobile For Business HelpDesk should provide you with all of the answers your problems.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Doctor Panic

Doctor Panic is a companion app for the Doctor Panic board game. So if you don't own the game or don't plan on purchasing it, you won't ever need this app. Of course, if you do partake in the team-based surgical gameplay, this app will help you to track your patient's random cardiac arrests and events, and even help you publish the results of each match to Facebook.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

RAINY Photos Live Wallpaper

Man, it has been a while since a notable live wallpaper was released on the Play Store, but now that one has, I wanted to make sure to point it out. RAINY Photos Live Wallpaper may at first look like a simple abstract wallpaper, but once you see it in motion, you'll understand why it makes for a great background. The bright colors on the black background look best on a device with an OLED screen, but even if you have an LED device, the colors still pop.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.