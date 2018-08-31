After buying Motorola, Lenovo doesn't seem to know where it wants to go and how it wants to brand things. Currently, it still releases devices under its own Lenovo brand, it has also made countless variants of every Moto E, G, C, M, Z, and X (but Y?), and now it's back to using the full "Motorola" name for its new line-up of Android One devices: the Motorola One and One Power.

This isn't Motorola's first foray into Android One; previously, the company had released the Moto X4 with Android One on Project Fi in the US. But the new series marks its expansion into other markets. The two new devices will have Google Lens integrated in the camera, but more importantly, they come with a promise of "two updates to the latest Android OS" (which means Pie and Q, since they ship with Oreo) and three years of monthly security patches.

Motorola One

The Motorola One (or motorola one, as written in the press release) is the smaller of the two devices. It'll be available in black for €299 in countries across Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Below are the specs (via GSM Arena) and some photos of the device.

Specs Dimensions 150 x 72.2 x 8.0mm Weight 162g Display 5.9" 19:9 HD+ LCD (720 x 1520) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 with Adreno 506 GPU RAM 4GB Storage 64GB with MicroSD slot Rear Cameras 13MP (f/2.0) and 2MP (f/2.4) Front Camera 8MP (f/2.2) Battery 3000 mAh with Motorola TurboPower charging (6hrs of power in 20mins) Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C (USB 2.0) Other 3.5mm headphone jack, rear fingerprint sensor Software Android 8.1 Oreo (Android One)

Motorola One Power

The One Power is the larger sibling with a display upgraded to 6.2" and Full HD resolution, a better processor, and a much larger battery. It will only be available in India in October, with no pricing announced yet. Below are the specs (some via GSM Arena) and photos of the device, which looks awfully similar to the regular One.