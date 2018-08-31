Earlier this year, Mo Versi, a man best known to many for giving information about software updates on Twitter, left his post at HTC after 8 years at the company. At that time, Versi told his followers to direct any questions regarding to Jeff Gordon, HTC's Global Head of PR. However, Gordon (no, not the NASCAR driver) is now also leaving the company after nearly 8 years to pursue a new endeavor.

Some personal news: today is my last day at HTC. After 7.5 amazing years with my HTC family, it's time for a whole new adventure -- in robotics & AI! Thank you to all HTC colleagues, customers, partners, and especially the tireless fans who made this such an incredible journey! — Jeff Gordon (@urbanstrata) August 31, 2018

Gordon had been with HTC since April 2011, and he served as an important, familiar face for the company. As director of global PR, he oversaw many phone launches and interacted with blogs and fans alike. We wish Jeff the best of luck at his new job, which will be in the robotics/AI industry at an as of yet unnamed company.