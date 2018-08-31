In case you somehow needed more evidence that the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are happening (and that there is not a mythical 'backup' 3 XL with no notch), both devices have now been certified by the FCC. The online documents don't reveal much that hasn't already been spoiled, but there are a few interesting details that appear to be new.

The device with FCC ID 'A4RG013A' is likely the small Pixel 3, and 'A4RG013C' is the Pixel 3 XL. The list of supported frequencies shows that both GSM and CDMA networks are supported, including T-Mobile's new 'Extended Range LTE' - Band 12 (700MHz) and Band 71 (600MHz).

There are also mentions of 'WPC Charging Mode,' which seems to be a reference for wireless charging. There was already a video of someone using a Qi charger with a Pixel 3 XL, but more confirmation is always welcome.

At this point, there's almost nothing we don't know about Google's upcoming flagships, except price and availability.