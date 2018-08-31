- ...
February 2018 Android platform distribution: Oreo breaks 1% usage and Nougat is finally on top
Android version stats for April 2018 show Oreo sitting at less than 5% after another modest gain
May 2018 Android platform distribution shows Oreo at 5.7%
Google's July 2018 Android platform update shows Oreo usage more than doubling since May
August 2018 Android platform distribution numbers are out: Oreo up another 2.5%, no sign of Pie (yet)
August isn't even properly over, but already Google has pushed the month's platform distribution numbers, detailing the precise statistics of Android versions used across devices. Last month's statistics were of particular interest after the two-month gap, resulting in some inflated numbers, but this month things are back to normal. As always, newer versions of Android are up, and older versions are (mostly) down. Interestingly, Pie has yet to rear its head, despite launching earlier this month.
Android version stats, August 2018
|Android version
|Previous data (%)
|Current data (%)
|Change (pp)
|2.3
|0.2
|0.3
|+0.1
|4.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|4.1
|1.2
|1.2
|0
|4.2
|1.9
|1.8
|-0.1
|4.3
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|4.4
|9.1
|8.6
|-0.5
|5.0
|4.2
|3.8
|-0.4
|5.1
|16.2
|15.4
|-0.8
|6.0
|23.5
|22.7
|-0.8
|7.0
|21.2
|20.3
|-0.9
|7.1
|9.6
|10.5
|+0.9
|8.0
|10.1
|11.4
|+1.3
|8.1
|2.0
|3.2
|+1.2
Alright, so a table isn't the best way to visualize things, but thankfully we have a nice pie graph — humorously enough, itself devoid of Pie.
Given the lack of Android Pie in the platform distribution numbers, Google's latest version must still make up less than 0.1% of the total Android ecosystem. These statistics are supposed to have been taken from just this last week, which is post-release. Since Google only skips versions below that threshold, we have to assume Pie still hasn't made much of a dent. Given only Google's Pixels and the Essential PH-1 have seen Pie land in a stable release form, it's not too surprising, but it's still interesting to think Google's Pixels likely make up less than 0.1% of the total Android market.
Oreo 8.0/8.1 continues its march to eventual dominance, representing 14.6% of Android devices out there. Nougat 7.0/7.1 is still sitting at roughly twice that, with 30.8%, and between the two of them around half of all Android phones are now running a version released within the last two years or so.
Curiously enough, Android 2.3 Gingerbread is actually up 0.1% — though that may have been my fault, long (future) story. That also means it could be a bit longer yet until it falls off Google's stats.
