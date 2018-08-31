Article Contents
Welcome to the final day of August. Autumn is right around the corner, which means schools are back in session (or close enough). Seemingly in celebration of this, a lot of apps went on sale today, or maybe because IFA is also still going on. Anyway, take a look through what we have today to see if anything interests you. Have a good Labor Day weekend.
Free
Apps
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- XnRetro Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- CheerCast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Timestamp - GPS Camera PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Panographic Photo $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- File Manager Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR/Barcode Scanner Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR Code Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kampnik - US & CA Campgrounds $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Monkejs: Earth Quest $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Jewels Classic pro 2018 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sago Mini Road Trip $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hexagon Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mina Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Oreo Z Flat Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 4K Wallpapers - Full 4K + HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Amsterdam Wallpapers PRO 4K Netherlands Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Art Wallpapers 4K PRO - Art HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Best 4K Wallpapers for Android PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- BlackO PRO Dark Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cloud Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Code Wallpapers 4K PRO Coding Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cup Mugs Wallpapers 4K PRO( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Drawon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Future Wallpapers 4K PRO Future Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Happy Wallpapers 4K PRO Happy Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hollywood Wallpapers 4K PRO Hollywood Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- India Wallpapers 4K PRO Indian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- London Wallpapers PRO 4K England Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Milkyway Wallpapers 4K PRO Milkyway Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- NATURE Wallpapers 4K PRO NATURE Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel 3 Wallpapers 4K Pro Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Puppy Wallpapers 4K PRO Puppy Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Science Wallpapers 4K PRO Science Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sparkles Wallpapers 4K PRO - Sparkles Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- my work shifts PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Need to do! PRO - To-do list $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- VLk Text Editor PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- AG Contacts, Premium edition $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iNES - NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Online Radio Pro $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Organic Chemistry Flash Cards $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Secret Video Recorder Pro $4.23 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Call on hazel grouse $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rhythm Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Touchless Notifications Pro - Message Readout $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Weather Station $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Drag Racing 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- HorseWorld: Premium $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- JurassicCraft: Block Build & Survival MCPE Mod $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- My unturned survival day $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Quadropoly Pro $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- virtual MINIGOLF reality $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- R.B.I. Baseball 18 $6.99 -> $4.85; Sale ends in 5 days
- Airline CEO: Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BattleTimeOS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Construction Simulator PRO 17 $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Strike Team Hydra $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Urban legend : Shin Hayarigami – Blindman $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Schematic System UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Symmetry Colors UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Amazing Forest - Summer $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lux Light - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Abi Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animated Landscape Weather Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Luxury Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FLUOXYGEN - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vital Tones Chakras Pro $9.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Vital Tones EI Pro $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Battery Saver: ZEMB Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
