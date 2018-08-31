Welcome to the final day of August. Autumn is right around the corner, which means schools are back in session (or close enough). Seemingly in celebration of this, a lot of apps went on sale today, or maybe because IFA is also still going on. Anyway, take a look through what we have today to see if anything interests you. Have a good Labor Day weekend.

Free

Apps

  1. BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. XnRetro Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  7. TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  8. CheerCast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Timestamp - GPS Camera PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Panographic Photo $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. File Manager Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. QR/Barcode Scanner Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. QR Code Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Kampnik - US & CA Campgrounds $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Monkejs: Earth Quest $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Jewels Classic pro 2018 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Sago Mini Road Trip $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Hexagon Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Mina Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Oreo Z Flat Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. 4K Wallpapers - Full 4K + HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Amsterdam Wallpapers PRO 4K Netherlands Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Art Wallpapers 4K PRO - Art HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Best 4K Wallpapers for Android PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. BlackO PRO Dark Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Cloud Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Code Wallpapers 4K PRO Coding Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Cup Mugs Wallpapers 4K PRO( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Drawon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Future Wallpapers 4K PRO Future Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Happy Wallpapers 4K PRO Happy Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Hollywood Wallpapers 4K PRO Hollywood Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. India Wallpapers 4K PRO Indian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. London Wallpapers PRO 4K England Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Milkyway Wallpapers 4K PRO Milkyway Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. NATURE Wallpapers 4K PRO NATURE Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Pixel 3 Wallpapers 4K Pro Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Puppy Wallpapers 4K PRO Puppy Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Science Wallpapers 4K PRO Science Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Sparkles Wallpapers 4K PRO - Sparkles Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. my work shifts PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Need to do! PRO - To-do list $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. VLk Text Editor PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. AG Contacts, Premium edition $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. iNES - NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Online Radio Pro $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Organic Chemistry Flash Cards $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Secret Video Recorder Pro $4.23 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Call on hazel grouse $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Rhythm Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Touchless Notifications Pro - Message Readout $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Weather Station $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Drag Racing 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. HorseWorld: Premium $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. JurassicCraft: Block Build & Survival MCPE Mod $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. My unturned survival day $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Quadropoly Pro $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. virtual MINIGOLF reality $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. R.B.I. Baseball 18 $6.99 -> $4.85; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Airline CEO: Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. BattleTimeOS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Construction Simulator PRO 17 $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Her Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Strike Team Hydra $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Urban legend : Shin Hayarigami – Blindman $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Schematic System UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Symmetry Colors UI Kustom/Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Amazing Forest - Summer $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Lux Light - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Abi Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Animated Landscape Weather Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Luxury Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. FLUOXYGEN - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Vital Tones Chakras Pro $9.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Vital Tones EI Pro $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Battery Saver: ZEMB Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days