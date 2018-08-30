For nearly two years, the Mi Mix has served as Xiaomi's experimental flagship. The original model was released in late 2016 as a 'concept phone,' and a sequel came out about a year later. The Mi Mix 2S only arrived five months ago, but it looks like Xiaomi is already close to replacing it.

Xiaomi's president, Lin Bin, posted the above photo on his Weibo account with a caption about releasing the phone in October. The phone appears to have a sliding camera mechanism, similar to the Oppo Find X and Dogee Mix 4. The bottom bezel is much smaller than the one on the Mi Mix 2S, due to the camera moving to the sliding section.

The Mi Mix 2S

This is only a render, so the completed device may end up looking much different. Remember when Lenovo got everyone's hopes up with unrealistic renders?