Introducing Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3, Packed With New Features

Built for Extreme Durability and One-Touch to Your Music

Live to the Ultimate with BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3

August 30, 2018 03:01 AM Eastern Daylight Time

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Your favorite, award-winning Ultimate Ears speaker just got better with the next generation Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3. These portable, waterproof BluetoothⓇ speakers have been redesigned with stunning two-toned, high performance fabric, engineered for applications like motorcycle jackets and fire equipment. Also new to BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 is a Magic Button on top of the speaker for convenient music control. Each speaker has carefully balanced audio and 360-degree sound that lets you hear every note just as the artist intended. MEGABOOM 3 also provides deeper bass and improved clarity over the original MEGABOOM. Whether at a desert festival or a pool party, you’ll stand out with an iridescent speaker that makes music even more portable, durable and immersive.

“With BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3, we took the ultimate speaker and made it even better,” said Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears. “Beyond immersive 360-degree sound that is balanced to stay true to your music, we improved the durability of the speakers without compromising on style. We also introduced the Magic Button, getting you to your music faster with just one touch, taking the speaker up a notch.”

The all-new Magic Button allows you to play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speakers without fumbling around for your phone in a bag or far away room. When paired with the redesigned BOOM & MEGABOOM by Ultimate Ears iOS mobile app, you will also have one-touch access to all of your favorite playlists on Apple Music, which offers an entire catalog of more than 45 million songs. Music fans can also use the Magic Button to access their playlists on Deezer Premium on Android. Additional music services will be added.

Other upgrades to BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 include a new IP67 rating so the speakers are not only waterproof and drop proof, but also dustproof, making them ready for any adventure. Improved Bluetooth range up to 150 feet enhances portability and the speakers float, so you don’t have to worry about losing them at the bottom of a lake or river. For added convenience, BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 are compatible with the Ultimate Ears POWER UP charging dock (sold separately) for a simple, wireless charge, plus you can charge the speakers upright thanks to the repositioned USB port.

The BOOM & MEGABOOM app also offers all of the features you love from previous speakers like PartyUp—which works with all generations of BOOM and MEGABOOM and allows you to connect up to 150 speakers—as well as a custom equalizer (EQ), and remote on/off controls, all in a newly designed interface.

BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 will be available in four dual-toned colors: Night (Black), Sunset (Red), Lagoon (Blue), and Ultraviolet (Purple).

Pricing and Availability

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 are expected to be available in the U.S. and in select countries in Europe and Asia in September 2018. Suggested retail price for BOOM 3 is $149.99; MEGABOOM 3 is $199.99; and POWER UP is $39.99. Pricing varies by country. The free BOOM & MEGABOOM by Ultimate Ears mobile app is available for iPhone on App Store and for Android™ on Google Play. For more information, please visit www.ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

About Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears is transforming the way people experience music together, wherever life takes them. Ultimate Ears first revolutionized the way artists interact with their concert audiences by reinventing the on-stage monitor, turning it into a custom-fitted earphone. Today, Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech International, continues to bring music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at www.ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

Ultimate Ears, the Ultimate Ears logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Ultimate Ears and its products, visit the company’s website at www.ultimateears.com.

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Ultimate Ears

Christina Gregor

510-713-5476

[email protected]