Ultimate Ears' BOOM speakers have always been their bread and butter. The company introduced the BLAST line earlier this year, though it hasn't been particularly successful. A 4-month old speaker that launched at $230 shouldn't be selling for $65, but I digress. UE is going back to basics with the BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3, which are priced at $149.99 and $199.99, respectively.
On the outside, Ultimate Ears has given both speakers a mild refresh with new two-tone fabric options and even larger crucifix-shaped buttons, but the basic design is still signature UE. There's a new 'Magic Button' on the top, which the press release says "[gets] you to your music faster with just one touch." In other words, you can finally play and pause your music from the speaker itself. The power button has been relocated closer to the edge.
Interestingly enough, there isn't much said about the sound quality, which is obviously an important consideration for a speaker. The only thing said is that the MEGABOOM 3 has deeper bass and better clarity over the original MEGABOOM (there was never a MEGABOOM 2). However, the MEGABOOM 3 is still rated at the same 90dBA as the first MEGABOOM, and the MEGABLAST is still the loudest. We'll be sure to test all three against each other to see what's up.
Both speakers support the POWER UP pogo-pin dock, which was introduced with the BLASTs. Unfortunately, it still costs $40 extra, but it does make charging a lot more convenient. They're also IP67-certified, which means that dust resistance has been added, and UE says that they can float thanks to an air pocket - something the BLASTs can't do. The companion app has been updated, and the BOOM 3s retain the ability to pair up to 150 speakers at once - another thing that the BLASTs can't do.
The BOOM 3 will retail for $149.99, and the MEGABOOM 3 for $199.99. They're expected to hit the US and select countries in Europe and Asia sometime in September. Color options will include Night (black), Sunset (red), Lagoon (blue), and Ultraviolet (purple).
Press Release
Introducing Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3, Packed With New Features
Built for Extreme Durability and One-Touch to Your Music
Live to the Ultimate with BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3
August 30, 2018 03:01 AM Eastern Daylight Time
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Your favorite, award-winning Ultimate Ears speaker just got better with the next generation Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3. These portable, waterproof BluetoothⓇ speakers have been redesigned with stunning two-toned, high performance fabric, engineered for applications like motorcycle jackets and fire equipment. Also new to BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 is a Magic Button on top of the speaker for convenient music control. Each speaker has carefully balanced audio and 360-degree sound that lets you hear every note just as the artist intended. MEGABOOM 3 also provides deeper bass and improved clarity over the original MEGABOOM. Whether at a desert festival or a pool party, you’ll stand out with an iridescent speaker that makes music even more portable, durable and immersive.
“With BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3, we took the ultimate speaker and made it even better,” said Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears. “Beyond immersive 360-degree sound that is balanced to stay true to your music, we improved the durability of the speakers without compromising on style. We also introduced the Magic Button, getting you to your music faster with just one touch, taking the speaker up a notch.”
The all-new Magic Button allows you to play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speakers without fumbling around for your phone in a bag or far away room. When paired with the redesigned BOOM & MEGABOOM by Ultimate Ears iOS mobile app, you will also have one-touch access to all of your favorite playlists on Apple Music, which offers an entire catalog of more than 45 million songs. Music fans can also use the Magic Button to access their playlists on Deezer Premium on Android. Additional music services will be added.
Other upgrades to BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 include a new IP67 rating so the speakers are not only waterproof and drop proof, but also dustproof, making them ready for any adventure. Improved Bluetooth range up to 150 feet enhances portability and the speakers float, so you don’t have to worry about losing them at the bottom of a lake or river. For added convenience, BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 are compatible with the Ultimate Ears POWER UP charging dock (sold separately) for a simple, wireless charge, plus you can charge the speakers upright thanks to the repositioned USB port.
The BOOM & MEGABOOM app also offers all of the features you love from previous speakers like PartyUp—which works with all generations of BOOM and MEGABOOM and allows you to connect up to 150 speakers—as well as a custom equalizer (EQ), and remote on/off controls, all in a newly designed interface.
BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 will be available in four dual-toned colors: Night (Black), Sunset (Red), Lagoon (Blue), and Ultraviolet (Purple).
Pricing and Availability
Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 are expected to be available in the U.S. and in select countries in Europe and Asia in September 2018. Suggested retail price for BOOM 3 is $149.99; MEGABOOM 3 is $199.99; and POWER UP is $39.99. Pricing varies by country. The free BOOM & MEGABOOM by Ultimate Ears mobile app is available for iPhone on App Store and for Android™ on Google Play. For more information, please visit www.ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.
About Ultimate Ears
Ultimate Ears is transforming the way people experience music together, wherever life takes them. Ultimate Ears first revolutionized the way artists interact with their concert audiences by reinventing the on-stage monitor, turning it into a custom-fitted earphone. Today, Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech International, continues to bring music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at www.ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.
Ultimate Ears, the Ultimate Ears logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Ultimate Ears and its products, visit the company’s website at www.ultimateears.com.
(LOGIIR)
Contacts
Ultimate Ears
Christina Gregor
510-713-5476
[email protected]
- Source:
- Ultimate Ears (BOOM 3),
- (MEGABOOM 3)
Comments