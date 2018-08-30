Marshall, famed maker of guitar amps and, more recently, cutesy Bluetooth speakers that resemble guitar amps, has announced that it's got a slew of new devices on the horizon. The lineup includes refreshes of both its Acton and Stanmore speakers that will each include support for Amazon Alexa, coming October 2 — with versions sporting the Google Assistant coming later this year.
The Acton II and Stanmore II mark Marshall's debut in the smart speaker market. The two speakers are very similar save for their size — the Stanmore is considerably heftier. Both are handsome in Marshall's signature rock-and-roll way, with vinyl coatings and gold-colored accents. For what it's worth, the company says they sound pretty nice, too, with "class D amplifiers, a bass reflex cabinet system and custom-tuned drivers engineered to provide a balanced and dynamic response."
There will be two separate models of each for different voice assistants, with the Alexa versions launching first and the Google Assistant ones at an unspecified later date. The Acton II will retail for $299; the Stanmore II will launch at $399.
It's not all smart speakers, though: Marshall also announced the Kilburn II, a good old-fashioned Bluetooth speaker that looks kind of like a car battery with its boxy design and carrying strap. The water-resistant speaker pumps sound in two directions and promises "20-plus hours" of playback on a single charge. Marshall didn't give a release date for the Kilburn II, but it'll retail for $299.
Over 55 years of knowledge has been distilled into every Marshall speaker for an explosive sound that will make any room come alive with music. Each speaker combines advanced components such as class D amplifiers, a bass reflex cabinet system and custom-tuned drivers engineered to provide a balanced and dynamic response. Classic Marshall details such as a textured vinyl covering, salt & pepper fret and the iconic script logo adorn each Marshall Voice speaker.
Stanmore II Voice with Amazon Alexa will be on sale from October 2nd, with pre-orders beginning August 30th. Acton II Voice with Amazon Alexa will be on sale from November 9th, with pre-orders beginning October 2nd.
ACTON II VOICE:
US: 299 USD
EU: 299 EUR
UK: 269 GBP
STANMORE II VOICE:
US: 399 USD
EU: 399 EUR
UK: 349 GBP
BLUMLEIN STEREO SOUND Kilburn II is constructed with British engineer Alan Blumlein’s original idea of stereophonic sound. By separating out the spatial content of stereo recordings, Kilburn II enhances the size and reassembles the signal in a way that can be projected in all directions. The experience is completely different to other portable speakers on the market, and results in a rich, multi-directional sound that immerses the listener in their music and gives them a true 360° sound experience – indoors or outdoors.
20+ HOURS OF PORTABLE PLAYTIME Kilburn II weighs just 3kg and offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. You can track the speaker’s battery life with the visual battery indicator located on the top panel.
BLUETOOTH 5.0 aptX Kilburn II comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 aptX technology for wireless music play. Play music with any Bluetooth device at a range of up to 30 feet away from the speaker.
MULTI-HOST FUNCTIONALITY Kilburn II features multi-host functionality so you can easily connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices. Now you and a friend take turns playing what you want to hear.
TECHNICAL INFO
ACTIVE STEREO LOUDSPEAKER WITH BASS REFLEX SYSTEM
MAX SPL: 100 dB @ 1 m DIMENSIONS: 243 x 162 x 140 mm / 9.6 x 6.4 x 5.5 in
FREQUENCY RANGE: 52–20 000 Hz WEIGHT: 2.5 kg / 5.5 lb
MAINS INPUT VOLTAGE: 100–240 V CLASS D AMPLIFIERS: 1 x 25 W + 2 x 15 W
MAINS FREQUENCY: 50–60 Hz
US: 299 USD
EU: 299 EUR
UK: 269 GBP
UPDATED LOOKS AND ROADWORTHY DESIGN
In addition to larger-than-life sound, Kilburn II offers an updated look that enhances its roadworthy design. Embodying the legacy of rock ‘n’ roll, Kilburn II has a solid metal grille that pays homage to the steel mesh grille found on many microphones and a guitar inspired carrying strap for easy portability. Its flush mounted corner caps and IPX2 water-resistant design make it supremely rugged and durable.
Kilburn II is available for purchase now at marshallheadphones.com and from local retailers around the globe.
